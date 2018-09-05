Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Is Her Number One Fashion Influence

'I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband.'

Kim Kardashian doesn’t just take fashion tips from her four famous sisters, she also takes it from her husband, Kanye West.

It comes as no shock that People named Kardashian one of the most stylish women of the year in their popular “Best Dressed” issue. But, when she earned a spot on the coveted list, Kim’s answer for who inspires her fashion game the most surprised many.

“I really do get all of my inspiration from my husband. He makes my life so easy.”

The mother of three also said that motherhood has somewhat shifted the way she dresses because now, instead of wearing heels all the time, she frequently chooses to wear sneakers instead. Of course, Kim is often photographed in her husband’s popular Yeezy sneakers from his collaboration with Adidas but the reality TV star also admitted to wearing samples from Kanye’s fashion line as well.

“I literally just wear all of the Yeezy samples,” Kim says. “They have a team of stylists and they put it all together. I’m totally inspired by Kanye and the Yeezy team — and listen to the advice of everyone over there who is making all the clothes.”

And these days, fashion is not the only thing on Kim Kardashian’s mind. As the Inquisitr shared, Kardashian is now working on getting yet another felon released from prison. Earlier this year, Kardashian made headlines when she met with President Donald Trump to get Alice Marie Johnson released from jail.

Johnson was a grandmother who was serving 20 years in prison for a first-time nonviolent drug offense but thanks to the help of Kardashian, she was released from prison early.

Now, Kim has her sights set on helping another felon, a man by the name of Chris Young, who is currently serving a life sentence with no parole. Kim reportedly talks about this on Jason Flom’s “Wrongful Conviction” podcast today, saying that she wants to help.

“Yesterday, I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case, got life. It’s so unfair,” Kardashian says in the podcast. “He’s 30 years old. He’s been in for almost 10 years.”

Kardashian tells listeners that Young was subject to “mandatory-sentencing regulations,” which forced him to life in prison with no parole. He was arrested for possession of marijuana as well as possession of a half a gram of cocaine in 2010. Kim is hoping that she can get Young released just like she did Alice Marie Johnson.

You can catch the 37-year-old on Sunday evenings on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.