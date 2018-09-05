‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Confides In JJ, Lani & Eli Get Close

Days of our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of soul searching happening in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans can expect to see Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) open up to her brother, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) about her suspicions involving Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus).

As fans will remember, Gabi is furious with both Abigail and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for framing her for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Gabi went to prison for a crime she didn’t commit, and although Abigail wasn’t in her right mind when it all went down, she’s still looking to get revenge on her former friend.

When Abigail found out she was pregnant, Gabi saw the perfect opportunity to strike. She changed the DNA test results to reveal that Stefan was the father of the child and not Abby’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Now Chad and Abby’s marriage is hanging on by a thread, and Gabi is to blame.

In addition, Gabi has also been manipulating Chad in order to cause even more stress in his marriage. She’ll continue to chirp in his ear and try to convince him that divorcing Abigail would be best. However, Abby is on to Gabi’s games and will spill her fears to JJ, who likely won’t want to believe the worst about his friend.

How much more can they take? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/pvB2zfqR0o — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 4, 2018

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will be sitting vigil at the hospital bedside of his wife, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Days of our Lives fans watched last week as Marlena was accidentally shot by her own daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and is now unconscious following surgery.

John is eager for Marlena to wake up and return to him. However, he may be waiting for quite a while. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, John and his daughter, Belle (Martha Madison) will eventually butt heads when it comes to Marlena’s care, and her final wishes.

He'll always be by her side. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/hpeT7w9jLL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 2, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) share a close moment. The pair, who are close friends, recently bonded together after a one night stand resulted in a pregnancy.

Sadly, the couple’s baby died, and they have been comforting each other ever since. Now their friendship could blossom into a romance, which will result in some intense feelings for Lani, who is still grieving the death of her son.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.