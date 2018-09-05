Khloe Kardashian Says ‘I’m Not Acting Like Tristan Didn’t Cheat,’ Addresses Marriage Rumors

Khloe Kardashian shocked many fans this week when she opened up about her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal via Instagram.

According to a Sept. 5 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian addressed Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal head on via social media when one fan called her out for acting like it never happened.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the NBA player are currently on vacation with their daughter, True. However, that didn’t stop Khloe from addressing rumors that she and Tristan were planning to get married. The new mom denied the rumors about an upcoming marriage via Instagram when one fan accused her of “acting like Tristan didn’t cheat.”

Khloe Kardashian then responded to the comment saying, “I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.'”

This marks the first time that Kardashian has fully admitted that Thompson cheated on her. As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted being unfaithful when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. The media firestorm was huge, and the reality star stayed mostly tucked away in Cleveland in the months following her daughter’s birth.

However, Khloe and Tristan decided to work on their relationship, and following the end of the NBA season moved back home to L.A. with their daughter, where they have been living, seemingly happily, for the past few months.

However, sources tell the magazine that just because Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson aren’t currently engaged, it doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to get married in the future.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet. She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. She’s glad things are going well with Tristan. She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”

Currently, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is not at the point of Tristan’s cheating scandal, but fans are watching and waiting for the show to get to that time, and are interested to see what everyone, including Khloe Kardashian, has to say about the NBA star’s infidelity.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!.