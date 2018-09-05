Demi Lovato Puts Home She Overdosed In Up For Sale

Demi is selling her mansion following her July overdose - for a serious price.

Demi Lovato is moving on, both literally and figuratively. E! News reports that the superstar recently put the Hollywood Hills home she suffered a drug overdose in up for sale following the scary night that saw her rushed to hospital for several days and then head to rehab, where she is currently staying.

A listing on the real estate website Zillow shows that Lovato is now asking for $9,495,000 for the property, which boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house is also described by the site as having “unobstructed views from Downtown to the Pacific Ocean” as well as coming with more than an acre of land.

A source revealed to E! News that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer made the decision to sell the lavish mansion and is now “focusing on getting healthy and moving forward” after a seriously scary few weeks following her terrifying overdose earlier this year.

The sale news comes shortly after TMZ reported that Lovato’s home was being targeted by criminals.

The site reported in August that criminals had allegedly discussed plans to target her California home knowing that the star is currently focusing on her health and getting better in a rehab facility which has not been disclosed by the star or her team.

Sources told the site that the LAPD “added extra patrols around Demi’s house” as a result in order “to keep an eye on any suspicious activity.”

As confirmed by People in July, emergency services were called to Lovato’s Beverly Hills home after being found unconscious following what appeared to be an overdose. She was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where she remained for several days.

A few days later, Demi broke her silence in a heartfelt statement she posted to social media where she thanked her fans, God, and her family for their support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Demi wrote in her candid Instagram post. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

The star then signed off her pretty lengthy message by adding, “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” and noted, “I will keep fighting.”

The Instagram post shared by the star has since been liked more than 6.1 million times on the social media site.

CNN reported on August 7 that Lovato had left the hospital and entered a rehab facility, where it’s thought she is still seeking treatment.