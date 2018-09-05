Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Spending Time Together, But Aren’t Official, Per ‘People’

Kourtney Kardashian stunned fans this week when she was spotted out with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has seemingly been enjoying her life as a single woman again when she was photographed heading to dinner with the younger model.

According to a Sept. 4 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been spending some time together. However, sources tell the outlet that the couple are not officially back together.

“Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before — it’s not an official relationship. Kourtney always liked him though and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out,” a source told the magazine.

The insider goes on to reveal that Bendjima is insisting that he never cheated on Kardashian, and although there are still a lot of problems that need to be dealt with, Kourtney seems to be happy.

“He says he never cheated on her. And it seems she believes him. Kourtney seems happy with him for now, but it still seems like they have issues to work out,” the source added of Kardashian and Bendjima’s relationship woes.

Go Dodgers ⚾️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 3, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters, Kim and Khloe, are said to be unhappy about Kourt and Younes’ reunion. Sources recently told TMZ that the famous sisters believe that Bendjima tipped off the paparazzi as to where he and Kardashian would be on Monday night so that their photographs would be taken and plastered all over the internet.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian allegedly believe that Younes Bendjima is trying to suck every last drop of fame from his relationship with Kourtney, and that he had been tipping off the paparazzi throughout his entire relationship with Kardashian in hopes of using the romance to garner more fame for himself.

All the while, Radar Online reports that Kris Jenner is absolutely loving all of the drama, because she knows it could translate into some big ratings for Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Kris just wants ratings for the new season, which they are filming right now. She told Kourtney to stay unpredictable so she remains relevant,” an insider dished.

Neither Kourtney Kardashian nor Younes Bendjima have spoken out about their reunion or the state of their relationship following their meetup on Monday night, but fans are dying to know if they’re back together or not.