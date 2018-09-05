‘Big Brother 20’s’ Angela Rummans’ Hilarious Modeling Photo For Halloween Website Revealed

The fitness model poses in a 'sexy' green loofah costume for a popular online shopping site.

Big Brother star Angela Rummans works as a fitness model, but her portfolio isn’t limited to shots of her posing in active wear. Just in time for fall, the pretty, 26-year-old CBS reality show contestant is popping up on a popular Halloween costume website wearing a green loofah costume.

Angela Rummans can be seen on Spirit Halloween’s website modeling a “sexy” adult green loofah costume, complete with a rubber duck in her hair and nude high heels. The neon lime green costume retails for $34.99, but the image of Angela wearing it is priceless. You can see Angela Rummans posing as a sexy Spirit Halloween loofah here and in the tweet below.

Angela Rummans is a Hilton Head, South Carolina native, but she currently lives in Los Angeles and is signed to CGM Models MIA and Brand Models. The Brand Models website shows the gorgeous 5-foot-10 Big Brother houseguest in various stage of dress as she models fitness gear, swimsuits, lingerie, and more.

Angela’s comp card shows she has been featured in print ads for Nike, Athleta, Reebok, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more, so she seems to be doing very well in her career as a model. On her CBS bio, Rummans even revealed that she gives 10 percent of her income to “a different charity each month.”

The professional track-and-field athlete, who trained as a pole vaulter at the Olympic training center with the Olympic team, also admitted she is not afraid to use her sexuality “to get ahead”—something she seems to be doing as she competes on Big Brother.

“I think commonly I get underestimated because, on the outside, I come across as just a sweet Southern belle and brainless model that probably isn’t capable of much,” Rummans told CBS.

But Angela has proved she’s more than capable this season on Big Brother. The fitness (and loofah!) model has won several competitions on the CBS reality show, including the all-important Head of Household title. Angela is also currently involved in a showmance with fellow Big Brother frontrunner Tyler Crispen.

Tyler has been talking about his relationship with Angela in his Diary Room sessions, admitting that he is “distracted” by her but won’t let a showmance come in the way of his game. But it’s clear the fellow South Carolina native is smitten with Angela—and he hasn’t even seen her in that green loofah costume yet!

Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.