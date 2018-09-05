Gabrielle Union Reveals Insane Abs In A Sports Bra In Gym Photo With Husband Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle and Dwayne showed off their insane bodies in the gym.

Gabrielle Union is showing off her toned abs and impressive muscle definition in a black and white sports bra and matching workout leggings as she hit the gym with her basketball player husband Dwyane Wade this week. The Being Mary Jane actress proved that the couple who sweats together stays together as the twosome hit it hard in the gym together, posting the proof to her Instagram page.

The new snap showed Gabrielle scrunching up her face as she worked out with her man, proudly showing off her toned arms, legs, and abs as her man – who almost matched her in a black and white crop top and red pants – watched on.

The couple were both hitting it hard in the gym picture, while Dwyane’s muscly arms were wet with sweat. But Union admitted in the caption that she and her husband of four years certainly weren’t done just yet.

“Grind together, shine together,” the actress wrote in the caption of her workout upload, telling her 10.6 million followers that she and her husband were “Just gettin started over here.”

Gabrielle, who tagged their location as being Los Angeles, California, then shared that Dwyane was her #MCM as she tagged him, adding a strong arm and a sweet couple emoji to her September 3 upload.

But when they’re not getting toned in the gym together, the couple have recently been enjoying some downtime celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary together.

As Inquisitr previously shared, the loved-up couple shared some adorable photo memories on Instagram in celebration of the milestone, posting a number of cute pictures online of their four years together to share with fans.

Union has also been open and honest about her dedication to fitness and staying in shape.

As reported by Shape, Gabrielle revealed her intense workout routine on Instagram Stories back in January, showing just how hard she goes in the gym.

The stunning star’s exercise regime included several different kinds of squats, dumbell chest presses, box jumps and a number of other high intensity moves.

Gabrielle also opened up about why fitness is so important to her while speaking to Women’s Health Magazine in 2017. She revealed at the time that she’s so intent on staying fit and healthy because of a family history of bad health.

Lester Cohen / Getty Images

“I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death,” Union explained of her motivation. “I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time.”

Gabrielle then said during the interview, “I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!” before adding that she has to keep her workouts constant and regular as she starts to lose muscle definition quite easily.

“I love my arms because it’s where I get fast results,” Union told the outlet. “At my age, if I don’t work out for two weeks, it’s like I’ve never done anything, ever. But my arms come back quickly. I try to maintain my moneymakers.”