‘The Bobby Brown Story’ Shocker: Alleges Singer Cheated On Whitney Houston With Janet Jackson

The BET two-part movie event The Bobby Brown Story claims that the former New Edition singer had a relationship with Janet Jackson while he was married to Whitney Houston.

Part one of The Bobby Brown Story shocked viewers with the revelation that Brown cheated on Houston with the sister of Michael Jackson. The movie alleges that not only did Brown cheat on Houston with Jackson, but it was also alleged that the singer was involved with his current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, since the 1990s, while he was married to Houston.

Whitney Houston filed for divorce from Brown in 2007 after 14 years of marriage and one daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Hollywood Life reported that Brown shared an intimate relationship with Jackson. There was a sex scene between the actors that portrayed Brown and Jackson, Woody McClain and Cree Davis, which set Twitter ablaze.

The scene culminated in Bobby throwing a naked Janet out of his hotel room after the two argued over James DeBarge, whom Jackson married in 1984. When an infuriated Jackson attempted to leave, Brown said in the film, “You too good to be in my room, then you can get the hell out of here!” In the film, Brown alleges that Janet refused to go public with their relationship because he was black reported TooFab.

Fan reaction on Twitter was mixed to the alleged hookup between the two, with many fans not even aware that the two were a couple at one time.

Janet Jackson was married for a whole 10 years before she let y’all know she was getting divorced. She can keep a secret #BobbyBrownBET — Mos Def Steff (@stephiedee71) September 5, 2018

Me googling Bobby Brown and Janet Jackson #BobbyBrownBET pic.twitter.com/aPdUomJt7C — Princess ???? (@materialgirl_me) September 5, 2018

So I was on the phone with my Grandma who spilled the TEA about this whole Janet/Bobby story. Apparently, Whitney won an award over Janet and said onstage, "I stole your award and I stole your man." CHILE! #BobbyBrownBET pic.twitter.com/qjgudOdjYx — Lisa Nichole (@Diva_Esque) September 5, 2018

Brown penned in his autobiography Every Little Step that the two dated when the book was published in 2016. The film was made with Brown’s input according to Page Six.

In 2016, Us Weekly reported upon review of Brown’s book that the incident did take place. Cited the singer in his book, “She loved me but wasn’t in love with me,” Brown said, adding that the Rhythm Nation singer told him, “My father won’t allow me to be with a black man.

The film also claimed that Brown realized for the first time that Houston had a drug problem on their wedding day when he saw her doing cocaine before the ceremony.

The Bobby Brown Story also alleges that Houston and another woman whom Brown cheated on the singer with, were pregnant at the same time. The film revealed that Houston lost that baby while filming The Bodyguard with Kevin Costner.

The biopic also touches on the delicate subject that Houston was bisexual and continued a relationship with her best friend Robyn Crawford throughout her marriage to Brown. The film also depicts the tempestuous relationship between Crawford and Brown as well.

“The Bobby Brown Story” concludes September 5 on BET.