Kim Kardashian Seeking Release Of Another Felon

Kim Kardashian is continuing her campaign to free prisoners that she feels are unjustly serving life sentences, building on the success she had earlier in the year in securing the release of Alice Marie Johnson, according to reports from Page Six.

The 37-year-old entrepreneur made the announcement during an appearance on Jason Flom’s “Wrongful Conviction” podcast. The podcast is set to go public today, but Page Six was able to gain early access, during which Kardashian talks about the situation facing a prisoner named Chris Young, who is currently serving a life sentence with no parole.

“Yesterday, I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case, got life. It’s so unfair,” said Kardashian when talking about Young”He’s 30 years old. He’s been in for almost 10 years.”

According to Kardashian, Young got caught up in mandatory-sentencing regulations that gave him a life sentence due to possession of marijuana and half a gram of cocaine when he was arrested in 2010.

Kardashian said she had been in contact with the judge who gave Young that life sentence, Tennessee Judge Kevin Sharp, who according to reports eventually resigned over the law that forced him to hand out life sentences for non-violent

“I was on the phone with the judge that sentenced him to life… who resigned because he had never been on the side of having to do something so unfair, and now he is fighting [alongside] us to get [Young] out,” said Kardashian, who counts President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as an ally in her fight, someone she talks to regularly about the issues and who is “passionate” about fixing the sentencing laws.

According to reports from the Dallas Morning News, Brittany K. Barnett, who was a part of the legal team that secured the release of Johnson, will be joining the team that is seeking to free Young.

Kardashian pursued Johnson’s release with a determination that the public didn’t expect from the media darling, bringing her fight all the way to a meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office on May 30. A week later, on June 6, Trump commuted Johnson’s life sentence and allowing her to leave prison immediately.

Kardashian paid tribute to the president in a tweet saying, “Best news ever!!!! So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion and contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are deserving of a second chance. I hope to continue important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition.”