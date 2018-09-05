Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Discusses ‘Exploring’ Her Sexuality

After leaving Fifth Harmony, singer Lauren Jauregui has been on a self-proclaimed self-discovery journey, reports E! News. The artist came out as bisexual in 2016 and recently discussed her journey in an interview with Nylon.

The singer began her solo career after Fifth Harmony broke up earlier this year. She is currently working on her debut album and gave fans a sneak peek of three of the songs while performing during Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour. She has also recorded singles with artists Steve Aoki and Ty Dolla $ign.

During her interview with Nylon, she expressed her gratitude for having been introduced to the music world through Fifth Harmony.

“Every single ounce of what I went through in Fifth Harmony prepared me for this moment, to be this person I am now, to have the career opportunities I do now, to have creative freedom.”

She also opened up about exploring her sexuality and coming out as bisexual. After coming out in a letter to Billboard in 2016, Jauregui said that she realized, “we’re all just humans and if we’re attracted to each other, we’re just attracted to each other.”

. @jillboard thank you for capturing me that way you did????✨ I’m so honored to be the subject of your first cover piece and that you could accompany mine!✨ thank you @NylonMag you’re a dream https://t.co/L31ZnoHzZi — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) September 4, 2018

She continued, “Make all the love you want with whoever the f–k you want. Why are you gonna waste your time hating yourself ’cause of who you like or who you wanna f–k? You might not even like them, you might just wanna f–k them, and that’s fine.”

The singer also mentioned that her new music reflects this realization and that most of the time, the lyrics don’t allude specifically to a boy or girl.

“I’m gonna talk about whatever it is that I’m going through, so if what I went through, I went through with a girl, you’re gonna hear about it from that perspective. If what I went through, I did with a man, you’re gonna hear it from that perspective, ’cause I just love souls.”

In the open letter to Trump supporters during the 2016 presidential election that she wrote for Billboard, Jauregui talked about being a bisexual women and claimed that she was proud of her sexuality.

“I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it. I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another,” she wrote.

The following year, the artist collaborated with Halsey on her melancholy queer song, “Strangers.”

“I’ve learned so much, even about the gender binary since I came out as bisexual, and I’m sure that I could fall in love with anyone as long as their soul was genuine. That’s all that really matters to me,” she told Nylon.