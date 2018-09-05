Kanye West Apologizes To Drake On Twitter

It looks like Kanye West is taking the first steps to repair his relationship with Drake after a feud that has stretched across the entire summer. West got on Twitter early Wednesday morning and typed out a lengthy apology that took nine tweets and covered pretty up almost every issue that has arisen between the pair since the beef became public.

West began by posting a screenshot of Drake’s Instagram page, showing the intricate stage design of the Canadian rapper’s Scorpion tour. “Sending good energy and love to Drake and family and crew,” said West in his caption “I haven’t seen the show in person but the images look incredible online. I understand where the confusion started.”

West went on to apologize for his plans to release consecutive albums each week in June, by West’s description “stepping” on Drake’s own album release. “I was a bit ramped up doing 25 tweets a day TMZ happened shortly after,” explained the rapper as to how the June album rollout came about.

West went on to say that he was particularly troubled by the events because their friendship was becoming close at the time everything began to fall apart. He talks about the disses that West’s artist Pusha T put out and expressed heavy regret that he allowed himself to be a part of the situation without taking the time to address the negativity being sent towards Drake.

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

Pusha T released two brutal diss tracks at Drake back in June, “Infrared” and “The Story of Adidon”, with the latter particularly hard-hitting as it exposed that Drake had a child out of wedlock, something the rapper had never before made public. Drake blamed West for the leak of this information as it was something that he had told very few people outside of West. West denied giving Pusha T the information and apologized for how personal the situation got.

“I never listened to either diss track that followed but I did hear quotes from both songs after they were released,” wrote West “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiance men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft.”

West went on to say that he hoped to attend one of Drake’s concerts soon. It’s unclear if this apology is a response to the release of a snippet from Drake’s new diss, where the rapper says, “I told her don’t wear no 350s ’round me.” This is a reference to Kanye’s line of Yeezy 350s.