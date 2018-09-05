Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo Of Their Daughters

Behati posted the most adorable picture of her and Adam's kids.

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo shared the sweetest photo of their young daughters on her Instagram page this week as they snapped a photo together. Per Extra, the adorable yet rare photo showed 1-year-old Dusty Levine and her 7-month-old sister Gio Levine playing together while looking at the camera in what appeared to be an accidental snap.

The adorable picture showed Gio, who was born on February 15, looking into the camera while wearing a Beastie Boys band T-shirt while Dusty peeked into the corner of the sweet sister photo from the left, giving fans a glimpse at just her eye and a little bit of her blonde hair.

Behati, who’s modelled for some of the biggest brands in the fashion industry including Victoria’s Secret and Louis Vuitton, didn’t reveal too much more in the caption, only sharing an emoji with her 5.4 million followers.

Prinsloo simply uploaded the cute family photo of her and Adam’s two girls to her Instagram account on September 4 with two red heart emojis.

The adorable picture marked a rare snapshot into Levine and Prinsloo’s family life, as the couple rarely share photos of their kids on social media.

But fans clearly appreciated getting to peek inside the couple’s life at home with their kids, sharing sweet messages in the comments section of the upload.

“So adorable kids…. Congrats Bee and Adam…,” one fan wrote, adding an emoji with hearts for eyes, while another told the mom of two that the picture of her baby girls with the Maroon 5 singer and The Voice coach was “Cuteeeeeeeeee.”

The picture received more than 207,000 likes in the first 17 hours since Behati shared it with her followers.

But while the couple have decided to protect their daughters’ privacy by rarely sharing photos of their two girls, Adam and his wife of four years have been a little more open about becoming parents in interviews.

Speaking during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier year, Levine – who Inquisitr confirmed will be returning for Season 15 of The Voice later this month – revealed that Dusty is “obsessed” with her little sister.

“She’s obsessed with Gio to the point where every morning when she wakes up the first thing she says is, ‘Gio! Gio! Gio! Gio!’ and runs into her room. It’s really cute,” Adam told the daytime talk show host of how his eldest daughter, who will turn 2-years-old later this month, reacted to becoming a big sister. He also revealed that she’s “totally in love with her.”

“She’s a little rough with her because she doesn’t understand,” Levine then joked of how the twosome interact, per Us Weekly. “So she’ll get in her face and do crazy stuff.”

The Voice coach then sweetly gushed that “being a dad is the most fun thing on the planet” while revealing that he and his wife plan to have many more children in the future.