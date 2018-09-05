Lily Allen Reveals She Slept With Female Escorts On ‘Sheezus’ Tour To Deal With Postpartum Depression

After learning that the media was going to publish an article about her past involvement with female escorts, Lily Allen took to Instagram over the weekend to step ahead of the headlines.

In the post, the British singer revealed she sought the company of female sex workers when she was on tour to promote her third album, Sheezus, in 2014 in a bout of loneliness. The revelations were included in her upcoming book, My Thoughts Exactly, which is set to be released on Sept. 20. But the information leaked, and she caught wind that the media was going to run with it.

“I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something,” she wrote in the caption.

The 33-year-old went on to say that she wanted to give her fans a heads up because she was afraid the media was going to mischaracterize her experience and make it sound worse than it was.

“I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore,” she added.

On an interview she gave addressing the issue on Tuesday, Allen criticized the press coverage for sensationalizing the issue, and characterizing it as a “lesbian prostitute sex romp,” The Telegraph reported.

She explained that she was going through a dark period in her life at that time, during which her marriage was deteriorating and she had given birth to her second daughter the previous year. She said her actions had more to do with living in hotel rooms and being away from her children and her husband. She didn’t know it at the time, but looking back, she sees how she was suffering from undiagnosed postpartum depression.

“In retrospect, I know what was going on. I think I had postnatal depression and my marriage was deteriorating and I found outlets to deal with all of that,” she told Australian TV talk show The Project, as quoted by The Telegraph.

Fans were quick to point out that her actions were wrong and immoral, while others accused her of dropping the revelation to promote her upcoming book.

“Cause you were lost??? ‘Oh I’m lost. Hm. Let’s order prostitutes!’ What the… and what a coinsidence (sic) you telling that when you’book’ is about to come out? What better way is there to advertise it than with the story ‘the lost days when I lashed out for hookers’… please…,” one Instagram user wrote.