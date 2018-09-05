Victoria Beckham Rocks A Black Bikini In New Vacation Snaps

Victoria was showing off some PDA with husband David in her skimpy bikini.

Victoria Beckham is showing off some skin in new candid vacation snaps shared by Pop Sugar. The site shared candid photos of the mom of four on September 4 which showed her sporting a black two-piece and a fun, bright shirt cover-up while soaking up the sun in the south of France.

The site posted the new snaps of the former Spice Girl revealing her seriously toned legs in skimpy bikini bottoms while she kept her hair out of her eyes in a ponytail and her eyes shielded from the sun in large oversized sunglasses.

But while Victoria opted to keep things a little darker when it came to her two-piece bikini, she amped up the fun with her bright cover-up.

Beckham kept her top half covered as she enjoyed the sun in Europe, wearing a fun, bright pink, and red shirt with a long train that stretched almost all the way down to her feet at the back.

The star tied her cover-up at the waist to reveal just a glimpse at her black bikini top, accessorizing her fun and pretty unique swimwear look with bracelets on both hands.

Victoria was also doing a little self-promotion in the candid paparazzi photos as she held on tight to her phone which featured a phone case with her initials “VB” printed on it.

Victoria Beckham Had Quite a Moment in This Black Bikini, Wouldn't You Say? https://t.co/kIiMgxf3sD via @POPSUGARFashion — Cathriona Mc Donnell (@mc_cathriona) September 4, 2018

Daily Mail also shared snaps of Beckham rocking her two-piece and fun cover-up while taking a ride on the water on friend Elton John’s yacht in France.

The site also shared snaps of Victoria and husband David Beckham packing on the PDA as they shared a kiss while on the luxury boat.

The pictures also showed the couple – who married back in 1999 – soaking up the sun with their children, their sons, 19-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, and 13-year-old Cruz, and their daughter, 7-year-old Harper Beckham.

But while there’s no doubting that Beckham looked incredible while showing off her toned body in a bikini, the star has been pretty open about how hard she works to stay in shape.

Speaking to The Times, Victoria revealed that she eats very clean and actually enjoys having healthy meals.

“I enjoy eating healthily and I’m in the fortunate position where it’s easy for me,” she said of her pretty strict diet. “I can afford to eat well.”

The fashion mogul also revealed that she’s a big fan of supplements, even taking collagen pills.

“I’ve got the vitamins and the collagen pills… and I need a lot of energy to be buzzing about!” Beckham told Vogue UK back in 2014, revealing that she eats a spoonful of pollen every single day as well as “22 amino acids, 12 vitamins [and] 28 minerals.”

Victoria then joked of her dedication to healthy living, “We can’t have wrinkles!”