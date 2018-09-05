‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wednesday, September 5: Katie Rallies Support, Ridge’s Announcement [Video]

New 'B&B' spoiler promo video shows that Ridge needs to make a decision.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 5 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will open up to her colleagues at Forrester Creations about her new move. But that isn’t the only announcement being made in the boardroom at that meeting, B&B spoilers also indicate that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will shock management with his decision. On a more personal note, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) realizes where his priorities lie.

Katie Rallies Support At Forrester Creations

Katie has big news for her family and colleagues at Forrester Creations. Up until now, there were just speculations that she would file for sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). Ridge told them that Katie was considering taking legal action, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) voiced their opinions.

“I have filed for sole custody of Will.”

Now she will officially tell everyone that she has made a move to have more control of her son’s life. Bold and the Beautiful promo video shows that Katie will be seated at the boardroom table and will calmly tell everyone her plans. Of course, she has Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) by her side. These two have just cemented by making love recently and have decided to face the court battle together.

Do you think Bill is right? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/gqIFMSsXjs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 4, 2018

Ridge Pits One Daughter Against Another

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, states that Ridge will make an announcement that will shake Forrester Creations to its core. After the Hope For The Future’s extravagant launch and all Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) plans for the Intimates lingerie line, he will tell them that only one line will survive.

“It’s either going to be Hope For The Future or Intimates. It can’t be both, I’m sorry.”

In the BB spoiler clip, the co-CEO is sitting beside him and she looks tense as he makes his announcement. Steffy and Hope know that once again they will be competing for something they both love and believe in. The announcement comes just after the two embraced after Hope’s scary experience at the doctor’s office. Will these two become rivals again?

Steffy steps in to help Hope and Liam during a scary time. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ySmOmFFESL #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jRkvSVKldm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 5, 2018

Bill’s Family Vow

“It’s my family we’re talking about. I’m going to fight for it.”

Bill’s whole world was shaken when he realized that Katie meant business and that she was going to file for sole custody of Will. He had previously admitted that he had neglected his son but never thought she would try to take his youngest boy away from him. It seems as if Bill is determined to fight for his family, and that nothing will stop him. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, and check Inquisitr often for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.