Emily Ratajkowski Posts Sexy Video Of Herself Modeling A Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to post a sexy video of herself modeling a leopard-print bikini from her swimwear line Inamorataswim, according to The Sun.

The video features her dancing up close to the camera as she twists her body and models the bikini. The leopard suit just barely covers her breasts, giving fans an ample view of her rounded cleavage. The bottoms are pulled up high to her waist and curve down across her pelvis, highlighting her toned abs.

Her caption on the video, “It’s a leopard restock. Shop the link in bio. @inamorataswim,” tells fans that the suit is back in stock in her swimwear line. The more than two million views in less than 12 hours brought with them a number of x-rated comments from fans praising the suit and Ratajkowski’s body.

One fan wrote, “Her body is insanity,” and another commented, “If I buy a bikini will I get a body like that?? #seriousquestion.”

The 27-year-old Gone Girl actress gets her fans pulses racing on an almost-daily basis with photos of her sculpted figure in skimpy bathing suits. This summer, she has also been showing off her glowing tan during her many trips around Europe.

On Tuesday the actress posted a behind-the-scenes Polaroid photo to model her swimwear line featuring actress Lena Dunham, wrote the Inquisitr. In the photo, Dunham is wearing a one-piece leopard suit with an oversized sunhat as she kneels on a bench with her knees spread apart. She is cheekily sticking her tongue out at the camera and holding on to the hat with both hands. In the caption, Ratajkowski went into detail about her role as an art director and business woman.

“@inamorataswim is my baby. Art directing and photographing such an incredible group of women was an honor and just SO MUCH FUN. Head over to @inamorataswim to check it out!”

Ratajkowski also tagged a few more people she worked with doing the photoshoot, including model Alessandra Garcia Lorido, stylist Emma Jade Morrison, and model Coco Baudelle. The actress enjoys working with women and promoting positive body image, calling herself a “feminist” in her bio in addition to her other professions.

In an interview earlier this year with Marie Claire, Ratajkowski talked about her boobs, one of her most salient features, according to The Sun.