Kate Upton And Husband Justin Verlander Host Adorable ‘Grand Slam’ Adoption Event In Houston

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander hosted a dog-adoption event in Houston, Texas, on Sunday. Their mutual love of dogs is something that is very important to the couple, MLB reports. “We both grew up with dogs, and dogs are huge part of our lives…It definitely was a big part of our relationship,” Upton said about the love of dogs she and her husband share.

This is the fourth time the couple has hosted the event. After Hurricane Harvey devastated the Texas city, more dogs than ever in the area were left without a home. Upton and Verlander are hoping that adoptable dogs will be able to receive love and companionship from their new families. Verlander said, “We know how important dogs are to a family, and for us to be able to combine our two passions … is a perfect fit.” The event was held outside Minute Maid Park as a part of Astros Dog Day. Major League Baseball teams across the nation usually have a day where owners are encouraged to bring their beloved dogs to watch a baseball game. This was the first time the event was held in Houston since Verlander was traded to the Astros last year. The trade came at a good time for the pitcher as the Astros would go on to win the 2017 World Series. The adoption event was scheduled for the same weekend Verlander played at the field against the Los Angeles Angels.

Upton tweeted about the event and Verlander showed his support by retweeting his wife.

Loved hosting the 4th Annual Grand Slam Adoption Event w/ @justinverlander! We met the most amazing dogs and hope every single one find loving homes! If you couldn’t make it, you can donate or bid at the online silent auction, check it out! Link in bio. #GrandSlamAdoption pic.twitter.com/D8lOsKCrfS — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) September 3, 2018

Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child later this year. The baby will be joining Upton, Verlander, and Harley (the couple’s adored pooch). Harley boasts over 15,000 followers himself and is featured on the model’s account as well. In fact, a lot of the Harley posts are reposted from Upton’s account, further proving just how much the supermodel loves dogs. Harley is an adopted boxer which shows that Upton truly likes to live her life by the values she preaches.

Upton and Verlander also hosted the Wins for Warriors Foundation Reception. The aim of this reception was to raise funds for adoptable dogs to go through training to become service animals to veterans who may be suffering or in need. That event took place earlier in the weekend and Upton looked like her usual model self as she sported a black dress and fitted black jacket.