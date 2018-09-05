Apple iPhone XS Races For ‘World’s First’ 7-Nanometer Chip Vs. Huawei Mate 20

The two companies are fighting to release the first smartphones with the new chip technology.

Apple has dominated tech news lately in the lead up to its new product launch event on September 12.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Apple received a lot of buzz after sending out media invitations to its upcoming event at Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California. The mysterious invitations fed speculation on social media about upcoming product releases, which include three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4, among other gadgets. Last week, leaked photos of the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus made their way to the public and continued to feed the media frenzy.

The Inquisitr also reported that in addition to rumors about possible design changes, the new iPhones are thought to contain an exciting new technology. Apple is reportedly set to introduce a new seven-nanometer processor, the A12, in its next round of iPhones. The A12 is a smaller chip that may boost the phones with up to 70 percent faster processing speeds than current models. Current chips are the larger and slower 10-nanometer processors.

However, Apple is not the only company with their sights on this new technology. Chinese company Huawei is racing to beat Apple at releasing smartphones with the new chips. CNBC reports that this past Friday, Huawei unveiled their own seven-nanometer chip, called the Kirin 980 chipset, at an IFA consumer electronics show in Germany.

Huawei's Beastly 7-Nanometer Chip Ready to Fight iPhone XS https://t.co/q1saApZkgp pic.twitter.com/7SFEW2CGSh — Tom's Guide (@tomsguide) August 31, 2018

Analysts were wowed by the Kirin 980 chip debut, including Ben Wood of CCS Insight.

“Huawei continues to push the envelope on smartphone chipset design. The move towards seven-nanometer process technology is impressive and the focus on AI starting to deliver dividends.”

It seems that Huawei may have beat Apple to the punch, but that remains to be seen. Although Huawei unveiled its Kirin 980 chip first, the chip will appear in the new Huawei Mate 20 smartphone that will debut in October. Apple still has a shot at claiming the “world’s first” title, as the next iPhones will debut at the September media event.

According to Tom’s Guide, Huawei will unveil their Mate 20 series smartphones at a media event in London, scheduled for October 16. The fast Kirin 980 chip may result in Huawei having the fastest Android devices on the market.

Besides faster processing speeds, these chips are buzzworthy as they are the next-generation artificial intelligence chips for smartphone.

Forbes reports that another company, Qualcomm, is set to release its own seven-nanometer chip, the Snapdragon 855, early next year. As more of these chips are set to enter the market, the company to release the chip first will earn significant bragging rights.