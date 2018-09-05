Britney Spears Spreads A Message Of Self-Love In Latest Instagram Post

Britney Spears posted a positive message on her Instagram Tuesday night. Spears, who has a following of 21 million, posted a text-based photo. The photo reads, “Self-Love: It costs nothing and you gain everything”. While the cursive name at the bottom is a bit tricky to read, it looks as if the quote can be attributed to Jane Cho. Spears captioned the photo simply with only three rose emojis.

It isn’t odd for Spears to promote self-care. The pop sensation has been known to post inspirational quotes and yoga videos (among mid-performance shots). Her most recent post comes at the end of her “Piece of Me” tour. She was reportedly booed last night for shouting out the wrong city (Spears meant Blackpool but mistakenly referred to her audience as Birmingham), Cosmopolitan reported. However, it seems the singer’s faux pas isn’t going to cause serious damage to the singer’s reputation. The 36-year-old has been performing since her first-ever appearance on Mickey Mouse Club. Her first hit single “… Baby one more time,” just celebrated its 20th birthday.

Fans love seeing Spears in such a good mindset ever since her infamous 2007 anxiety-fueled public breakdown. Supporters and fans alike are overjoyed to see Spears in what appears to be a really positive place in her life.

Spears has two sons, aged 11 and 12, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The couple has recently made headlines with their child support battle. Many are commenting on the refreshing nature of the self-loving lifestyle Spears has been posting about despite her own struggles. The child support battle is still getting coverage, so it looks like it won’t be over anytime soon.

Despite her activity on social media, Spears has still not provided details about any new music she may be releasing. Reportedly, Spears told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show that she was back in the studio earlier this year but that appears to be where the talk of new music dwindles. Spears is due back in the States soon, so perhaps new music can be expected in 2019 (even though iHeartRadio predicted tracks for the start of this year’s summer).

Fans will be looking towards the singer’s return from Europe to see if the world will be getting new Britney tracks. Until then, they will have to make do with her social media posts. It is clear that the fans are willing to wait, as her most recent post garnered over 62,000 likes in the first hour alone.