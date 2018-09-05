‘American Horror Story’ Season 8: New Trailer Teases ‘Apocalypse’ As Well As ‘Murder House’ And ‘Coven’ Merger

The 'Apocalypse' will occur 18 months after the present day and will combine two seasons and multiple characters from the past

With season 8 of FX’s American Horror Story nearly upon us, fans got a treat today with the unveiling of the latest teaser for the Apocalypse season.

Already, viewers know that Season 8 of American Horror Story will feature a merging of Seasons 1 and 3, subtitled Murder House and Coven, respectively. The new trailer reveals many of the characters from both of these seasons, with Emma Roberts’ Coven character, Madison Montgomery, teasing viewers.

“I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me,” Madison taunts in the Apocalypse trailer.

In addition to the reemergence of Madison, other characters seemingly resurrected for AHS: Apocalypse as per the new trailer include Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange), Dr. Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott), and Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga). The rubber man is also seen in the Season 8 trailer.

In addition, Joan Collins is seen in the very start of the Season 8 trailer. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Collins has been billed as joining the Apocalypse cast. However, as yet, it is unclear just how prominent a role she will play in Season 8 of American Horror Story.

You can view the latest trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse below.

As Variety points out, there is very little by way of a synopsis for American Horror Story: Apocalypse that can be gleaned from the latest trailer. However, as the show’s executive producer, Alexis Martin Woodall, has previously teased in a previous article by Variety, Season 8 of American Horror Story will begin “with the end of the world and then our world begins.”

The new trailer also definitely confirms that Murder House and Coven will merge in the latest season of AHS. Along with this merger, it appears, from the trailer, that some actors will be reprising both of their roles from Murder House and Coven. As well as their previous characters, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters also appear to be playing additional new characters in AHS: Apocalypse.

FX

The new trailer was originally tweeted from the official American Horror Story Twitter account with the caption, “A glimpse of what tomorrow brings.” So, it is possible that viewers will get a further glimpse into what Season 8 is all about tomorrow. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has also previously suggested that Apocalypse will begin “18 months in the future from today.”

In addition to the returning cast members seen in the new trailer for AHS: Apocalypse, Variety also confirms that Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Connie Britton, Adina Porter, and Billie Lourd will return for Season 8.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere on FX on September 12.