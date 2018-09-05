‘Days Of Our Lives’ Recap For Tuesday, September 4: Steve’s Arrested For Espionage!

Kayla was beside herself over her part in Steve's arrest.

The Days of Our Lives recap for Tuesday, September 4 brings a sad day as Salemites lose one of their own to an off-screen arrest.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) couldn’t get in touch with Steve (Stephen Nichols), and during a phone call with Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), she admitted that she wanted to finally come clean about selling her soul to Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Unfortunately, Roman (Josh Taylor) showed up and announced that Steve had been arrested for espionage.

Kayla was upset, and she lamented the fact that she sold her soul to Stefan for Steve’s eyesight, and that ended up turning him into a criminal. Every classified document Steve looked at ended up being compromised. Roman wanted all the details so he could help, and then he ended up comforting Kayla.

Speaking of Stefan, Kate (Lauren Koslow) greeted him in the DiMera parlor brandishing a gun. However, Stefan smelled it and realized the gun wasn’t loaded. Then Kate complained that Stefan’s guys were late, but Stefan fired back that he got rid of Ted. While Kate worried Ted was dead, Stefan assured her that Ted permanently relocated. Then he threatened Kate with Ted’s fate to get her to give him what he wanted, and she handed over all of Chad’s (Billy Flynn) deals. After that Stefan discussed his baby with Abby (Marci Miller), but Kate warned him not to get attached because Abby would never let Stefan take Chad’s place.

Then Kate revealed that her gun was loaded, and she left to see Marlena (Deidre Hall) and told Stefan his half-sister Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) was in town.

Over at the Kiriakis mansion, Will (Chandler Massey) told Sonny (Freddie Smith) that his grandma would be thrilled to know about them. They cuddled on the sofa and discussed how to give Paul (Christopher Sean) the news that they were back together. They wondered where Paul was. Will suggested that before they informed Paul, they discuss what initially went wrong in their relationship in the first place. Sonny revealed to Will that Paul was his first love before the Necktie Killer entered the picture.

Of course, at the Salem Inn, Paul fell out the window with Kristen after they struggled over her gun. While Paul laid unconscious on the ground, Sami (Alison Sweeney) vowed to find Kristen. Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe (Galen Gering) encountered Sami in the square, and Hope told Rafe to put out an APB on Kristen while she went to find Kristen. Rafe also took Sami back downtown. They argued over Rafe not allowing Sami to look for Kristian and discussed EJ’s effect on their marriage.

Kayla treated Paul at the hospital, and she told Brady (Eric Martsolf) that Paul had internal bleeding. Brady couldn’t believe the disaster that Kristen caused in just one day. When Paul’s phone rang, Brady answered it and informed Will that Paul had been injured.

At the DiMera’s Stefan answered the door, and Kristen announced, “I’m Kristen, your sister.”