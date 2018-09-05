Donald Trump Doesn’t Like Nike’s Deal With Colin Kaepernick Because ‘It’s A Terrible Message’

Donald Trump is not a fan of Nike's new deal with Colin Kaepernick.

Donald Trump has been at odds with the NFL over the past year or two after players began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of injustice in the United States. He made it clear that he believes that kneeling during the anthem is a disrespectful thing to do to veterans who have given their lives for the country.

In addition to Trump, there are a lot of people who agree with kneeling being disrespectful. Others think that the players should be allowed to do whatever they want. That has not stopped former NFL fans to begin protesting the league itself.

Colin Kaepernick was the player that started the kneeling trend. He has received the majority of the criticism over the last couple of years. Now, however, he is back in the news after agreeing to be Nike’s spokesperson for the 30th anniversary of their “Just Do It” campaign.

Since learning of the deal between Nike and Kaepernick, Trump has made it clear that he is not a fan of the move. He did so during an interview with the Daily Caller.

“I think it’s a terrible message. Nike is a tenant of mine. They pay a lot of rent. I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it, but I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.”

In addition to that quote, however, Trump did accept the fact that Nike chose to secure a deal with the former NFL quarterback.

“As much as I disagree with the Colin Kaepernick endorsement, in another way—I mean, I wouldn’t have done it. In another way, it is what this country is all about, that you have certain freedoms to do things that other people think you shouldn’t do, but I personally am on a different side of it.”

Kaepernick posted a photograph to his Twitter account that drew even more drama from those who saw it. Some had no issue with it and loved it, while others thought that the words attached to the photo were ridiculous.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Many believe that the words “sacrificing everything” are going too far. Kaepernick is still a very rich man and has been given the opportunity to earn a lot of money playing a sport.

No matter where anyone stands on this subject, one thing can be sure, which is the fact that we have not heard the last of the drama between the NFL and Donald Trump.