How Rich Is Richard Madden Thanks To ‘Game Of Thrones’? Apparently, Not Very

When the actor joined 'Game of Thrones' a lack of experience led to a lack of pay, according to Richard Madden

When you think of HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, you think of just how amazing each episode can be. Between the spectacular scenery from several different countries and the vast amount of money that is spent on CGI for the battle scenes, you would think the stars would profit quite nicely from the series. And, most of them do, in particular, the main characters who have been there since Season 1. However, for the actor who played Robb Stark for three seasons, his walk away wealth from Game of Thrones is apparently not what you would expect.

According to a recent interview that Richard Madden did with The Times UK, his lack of experience prior to joining the cast of HBO’s Game of Thrones led to a lack of income for the actor.

“People think I am [loaded] because of Game of Thrones, but you know, when I signed up for that I was 22, with f*ck all on my CV, so I was paid f*ck all.”

Madden doesn’t elaborate on how much “f*ck all” equates to in actual dollars. However, by 2016, Variety suggests that the main actors in Game of Thrones were making around $500,000 per episode.

Richard’s character, Robb Stark, was considered one of the main characters during his stint on Game of Thrones. But, as Fansided’s Winter is Coming, points out, when this Stark was murdered in one of the most iconic deaths for the series in an episode called “The Rains of Castamere,” the series was still finding its feet with viewers and was not considered the juggernaut it is today. So, this could go some way to explaining why Madden was not paid a huge amount for his role in Game of Thrones as, since then, there have been pay negotiations between HBO and the remaining actors who can consider themselves in the mist of main characters. It is reported by the Express that the top five actors in Game of Thrones — Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Nicolaj Coster-Waldau, Kit Harington, and Emilia Clarke — can demand up to $2.56 million per episode in Seasons 7 and 8.

However, regardless of how much Richard Madden did, or didn’t receive for his time on Game of Thrones, he has managed to negotiate a further career thanks to his bragging rights from the HBO series. Currently, he is starring in the new BBC One series titled Bodyguard. Prior to that, he stared in the series, Medici: Masters of Florence and Klondike.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.