Couple Spent $400,000 GoFundMe For Homeless Veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr., Money All Gone

This is the latest revelation in an ongoing legal battle over the raised funds.

Last year, a couple made headlines for their good deed by raising $400,000 via GoFundMe to help a homeless veteran named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. Today, Gizmodo reports that after a prolonged legal battle, Bobbitt’s attorney said the couple has spent the money and that there is nothing left.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple, Katie McClure and Mark D’Amico, first crossed paths with Bobbitt in late 2017, after he gave his last $20 to McClure for gas when she was stranded at night on the side of I-95 in Philadelphia.

McClure and D’Amico were moved by Bobbitt’s generosity, and set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to help Bobbitt off the streets. However, things took a bad turn when the couple refused to give Bobbitt the funds, reportedly because they were afraid he would spend the money on drugs. NPR reports that D’Amico previously stated, “I don’t want him to do anything stupid. He’s a drug addict. That’s like me handing him a loaded gun. He has to do what he has to do to get his life together.”

A year after the crowdfunding campaign, the dispute made its way to court. Bobbitt says that he received about $75,000 total, including a camper that the couple bought for him that he was eventually evicted from on their friend’s property. Bobbitt feared that the campaign money was used to fund extravagant purchases by the couple, including vacations and gambling trips.

Chris Fallon, the attorney for homeless man Johnny Bobbitt Jr., said he learned the money was missing following a call with attorneys for the couple who launched the fundraiser.https://t.co/LXOM9cRMad — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) September 4, 2018

In August, a judge ordered the couple to hand over the remaining funds from the campaign.

Gizmodo reports that Bobbitt’s attorney, Chris Fallon, has confirmed in a statement that the worst has happened, and the couple spent all of the funds. The couple initially stated that they kept the funds safe, but they now have until September 10 to complete a report detailing how the funds were spent. Some of the alleged expenses include the purchase of a new BMW and expensive vacations to California, Florida, and Las Vegas.

NJ.com reports that Bobbitt is “devastated,” according to Fallon. “There is no money left. Where the money went, I have no idea.”

According to USA Today, GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne said the crowdfunding platform is working with law enforcement on Bobbitt’s behalf, in addition to “working with Johnny’s legal team to ensure he’s receiving support while the remaining funds are being recovered.”

Today’s revelation about the spent funds resulted in an outpouring of support for Bobbitt on social media. A hearing is expected to be scheduled tomorrow in the ongoing case.