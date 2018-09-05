Mariah Carey Asks Fans To Choose Her Next Look For ‘The Butterfly Returns’ In Las Vegas

The star is faced with a touch choice for tomorrow's show.

Mariah Carey took to Instagram on Tuesday to ask fans to weigh in on her next outfit choice for the opening act of The Butterfly Returns. As previously reported in Inquisitr, Carey kicked off the second leg of her residency show last week at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Carey will soon depart for an international tour that begins in October, and fans are running out of time to see the star perform live in Las Vegas this fall.

The hit performances feature four acts of four to five songs each. Carey has specially selected the songs from her previous albums, featuring many fan favorites. After Carey returns from her upcoming tour overseas, her Las Vegas residency will then conclude with performances on a few select nights in February.

Carey shared a post on her Instagram profile that is split in two, and shows the star onstage in two glamourous outfits. On one side, Carey rocks a pink outfit featuring a sparkling bodice with a daring V-neck cut almost down to her waist. The star is draped in fringe from the waist down, and wears sky-high metallic heels. In the other half of the image, Carey wears the same look, but in dazzling silver. In each photo, the singer accessorizes her look with flowing blond locks and jeweled bracelets.

The post is captioned, “Help me decide on the dress for my #TheButterflyReturns opening number! Fuchsia or Metallic? See you on 9/5 at @CaesarsPalace!” Fans responded with over 6,500 comments and 96,000 likes since the post was shared earlier this afternoon. Users responded with opinions on both sides, surely making this an even tougher choice for the glamorous icon.

One fan wrote, “Seeing them in person, I say go with the fuchsia so there’s more variety in color and themes throughout the show.” Another user cast a vote for the other option, commenting, “Honestly in my opinion the metallic is better but you’d look gorgeous in any one of them.”

One user commented, “You rise to the occasion with either one Darling!” Many echoed this response, indicating that devoted fans of Carey feel she can do no wrong when it comes to style.

Another fan took an entirely different approach, commenting, “Tbh I’d rather see her in a tank top and jeans with the top ripped off! lol but I’m cool with hollywood glamour style dresses!”

Fans of Carey got a first look at the fuschia look a few days ago on Carey’s Instagram, as the star teased her followers with a video post, offering a backstage glimpse before going on stage.