‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Daryl Dixon To Get A Pet?

Season 9 could see Daryl pick up a pet as well as a new rival

According to one of the major rumor sites surrounding AMC’s The Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is expected to pick up a pet in Season 9.

In a series that rarely shows the animal elements in the zombie apocalypse, it seems like The Walking Dead is about to take a pet on board when it returns for Season 9. According to Forbes, leaked images from on set and information published by The Spoiling Dead, Daryl Dixon is about to pick up a pet dog.

This new pet has appeared in leaked images of Season 9 of The Walking Dead and show the animal on the new wagon made by Rick’s group. And, according to Forbes, Season 9 might also contain “a dog-centric episode as to how it was found and adopted.” Although, there is no official confirmation from AMC on this information yet.

On Reddit, fans are speculating over this rumor, with one fan suggesting it would show how far the community has come if the likes of Daryl Dixon is afforded the luxury of keeping an animal for a pet rather than eating it.

“Daryl having a pet of any kind, instead of having lunch, would be symbolic of how far the communities have evolved,” said Redditor, BrokenArmsFrigidMom. “Every animal he’s encountered so far has ended up skinned, skewered and roasted on an open flame.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

As to how this potential new pet will affect the storyline moving forward in Season 9 of The Walking Dead, is anyone’s guess. However, considering the previous lack of success with horses and tigers on the series, perhaps fans should be concerned with how long this new character will last.

As Comic Book points out, Norman Reedus has long been an advocate for Daryl Dixon to pick up a fur baby in The Walking Dead.

Forbes also suggests the Daryl Dixon will not only have a new pet on his hands but a new rival as well. Comic Book names this rival as “Jed” and he will be played by Zach McGowan (Black Sails, The 100). This character is not from the comic book series on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based, so no speculation can be made on this character yet as to how their relationship with Daryl will unfold in Season 9. The same goes for the dog, with the comic book series being just as remote when it comes to pets as the TV series.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.