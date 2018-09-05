Mayim Bialik Shares Photo Of Wardrobe Malfunction

Mayim Bialik, star of the hit television show The Big Bang Theory, posted a photo of her wardrobe malfunction on her Instagram Tuesday. According to News.com.au, the photo features the actress sitting down and wearing a pink and blue dress. The back of her dress is open, zipper down, exposing her bra. She captioned the photo, saying that the fashion faux pas was due to a faulty zipper.

“10 min into a friend’s birthday party my zipper broke. #humble #oyveryizmir,” Bialik wrote. The actress has always been frank about her life, both on her social media platforms and on her blog, Grok Nation. She has often shared photos of herself without makeup and with tousled tresses. Recently, she posted one such photo on Instagram, saying it was her friend, actor Wil Wheaton, who was set to guest star on the show.

The Big Bang Theory has been one of CBS’ most popular shows and has garnered a total of 56 awards since its premiere in 2007. On August 22, show creator Chuck Lorre, CBS, and WBTV announced that the show would end after Season 12, which premieres later this month. The final episode will air in May 2019.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” Lorre, CBS, and WBTV said in a joint statement. Bialik, who plays neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, took to her blog to address the news of the show’s impending ending.

“This is hard. I love coming to work and pretending to be Amy. She’s a riot. She’s me, and I am her. And soon she will not be mine to create,” Bialik said.

There have been rumors that the network was set to renew the show for two more seasons, which would have garnered the cast $69 million each. However, actor Jim Parsons was ready to leave the show, which caused the network to decide on its end. Parsons, who plays the eccentric Dr. Sheldon Cooper, has been a stand-out star of the show, even winning four Emmy awards for his turn on the show. His character was also granted a spin-off, called Sheldon, which followed his character as a child growing up in Texas.