Duchess Meghan hinted that the prince likes animated films with redheaded heros

Princes Harry and George have more in common than just family and royal titles, it seems they have similar taste in Disney and animated films. Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were guests at the WellChild Awards, and they shared their thoughts about their favorite Disney films they like to watch again and again.

Town & Country shared that Prince Harry, who has been a patron of WellChild for over ten years, and Duchess Meghan enjoyed spending the day with children involved in the program. Prince Harry shared that he and his nephew, Prince George love The Lion King. Duchess Meghan says that she leans more towards the Little Mermaid, but says they both loved Zootopia.

Reporter Rebecca English says that the couple seems to share a love of animated movies (which means they are the cool aunt and uncle to Prince George and Princess Charlotte).

“Randomly, Harry revealed @WellChild that he loves the Lion King, while Meghan has “always loved the Little Mermaid”.

Both said they liked Zootropolis and Moana– Harry said his favorite moment was ‘when the chicken [Heihei] comes up and he finds himself out at sea in a boat’.”

Prince Harry has revealed the sweet thing he has in common with his nephew Prince George… https://t.co/3W0h4Ds0Dl pic.twitter.com/LtsRKLQLth — HELLO! (@hellomag) September 4, 2018

Markle says that both of them liked the movie Ballerina (called Leap! in the United States), but Duchess Meghan says that Prince Harry especially likes it because the heroine is a ginger.

“Harry likes it because she [the main character] has got red hair.”

Prince William was recently asked about Prince George’s taste in movies and television, and he volunteered that the little prince likes the Disney films with animals.

“He quite likes The Lion King. We’ve watched that a few times.”

Prince William said that though they try to limit the amount of time the prince spends in front of the television, he enjoys the Lego movies, and his favorite television show is Octonauts.

“Trying to keep him off the television is hard work. Not too much TV.”

The Knot revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have quite a collection of Disney and other animated films at their place, so maybe Prince George and Princess Charlotte should start lobbying for a sleepover.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with WellChild Award winners Matilda, 7, and McKenzie, 4, so why not talk about your favorite Disney movies, which seems to be universal regardless of age. The recently married couple shared that Moana (featuring the voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) was a recent date night choice.

Kensington Palace shared a variety of photos from the meetings between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the two winners.