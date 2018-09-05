Dog And Beth Chapman Shop Around, Spend 45 Minutes At Medical Marijuana Dispensary In Los Angeles

When in LA…. visit all the hotspots.

Dog and Beth Chapman recently left their home in Hawaii to enjoy spending a little bit of time in Los Angeles. And while the famous couple were there, they made a pitstop at LA hotspot, MedMen, a medical marijuana dispensary, according to Radar Online.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter stars were spotted there on Saturday over Labor Day weekend. A source told the publication that the reality TV star couple spent a bit of time there during their trip.

“Dog and Beth had to present ID at the door like everyone else who goes there. They spent 45 minutes inside before leaving with their purchases.”

The publication also suggests that perhaps the pair were their to get something for Beth, who battled with throat cancer before thankfully going into remission. But, even back in 2013, Dwayne shared his views on marijuana, saying that it should absolutely be legal.

“I absolutely think it should become legal — absolutely, a 100 percent,” the 65-year-old said. “I’ve smoked pot and I’ve drank. My morality stays the same if I smoke pot. It does not if I drink.”

According to the website, MedMen is “the most dominant cannabis enterprise in the emerging legal marijuana industry.” They are a cash only medical marijuana dispensary and are pretty popular in the Los Angeles area. In addition to four LA locations, they also have stores in other areas of California as well as in Nevada and New York.

Just yesterday, Beth shared a photo of her amazing beachside view on her Instagram page. The photo is from their Labor Day trip as the couple dined at Malibu’s famed Nobu restaurant, which is a known hotspot for celebrities who live in the area.

In the caption of the image, Beth told fans that she and Dog were enjoying a “tranquil” lunch as their table had a gorgeous view of the Pacific Ocean. Beth’s photo earned her a lot of attention with 5,500 likes as well as 50 plus comments in just a day of being posted.

Many fans of Beth told her that they hope she has an amazing getaway with her hubby while countless other fans confessed that they miss seeing the duo on TV.

“Love you guys! Miss your tv show. Many blessings to you and your family!”

“You guys have been such a blessing to so many single moms that struggle daily. Tou guys help with alot of charity and that us awesome thanks for your strength,” another wrote.

Now, it appears as though the couple is back home in Hawaii as Beth shared a video to her Instagram account earlier this morning.