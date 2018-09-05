‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, September 4: Lily’s Sentencing Wrecks Her!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, September 4 brings the conclusion of Lily’s trial, and her sentence ends up wrecking her and her entire family. Plus Sharon set her foot down about Tessa — sort of.

Sharon (Sharon Case) informed a stunned Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) could not live in her house no matter what. Shocked, Mariah tried to explain Tessa’s situation to Sharon, but she wasn’t having it. When Tessa heard that Sharon wasn’t willing to have her live there, Tessa said she would leave. Tessa admitted that she didn’t want to mess up Sharon and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) life together.

Mariah explained to Tessa that she grew up with a false sense of what love is and that she needed to take things slow. Tessa agreed, and they left to find a place for Tessa to live and work out a possible job. Later Mariah asked Sharon and Nick to at least help Tessa out with a good word to get an apartment, and she begged Sharon to let Tessa pick up some shifts at Crimson Lights. Although Sharon wasn’t entirely behind that idea, she agreed to give Tessa a chance at the coffee house.

Meanwhile, at the courthouse, the judge prepared to deliver Lily’s (Christel Khalil) sentence. However, at the last moment, Devon (Bryton James) spoke out. He said, “I can’t let this happen.” After a debate between Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Christine (Lauralee Bell), the judge allowed Devon to speak after assuring that nobody else pushed Devon into changing his statement. Devon explained that he’d taken to thinking of his sister as “the defendant” in his grief over Hilary. However, he realized that not only would Hilary not want that for Lily, but also that he didn’t want that for his sister.

In the end, Devon realized he wouldn’t feel free to honor Hilary if Lily spends 20 years behind bars. The judge took time to reconsider upon hearing Devon’s change of heart. Lily thought that no matter what ended up happening with her sentence, Devon’s speaking up for her changed everything in her mind. Devon left to go to Crimson Lights, and Cane (Daniel Goddard) followed him to beg him to come back for the sentencing. However, Devon didn’t want to see them celebrate.

After some advice from Sharon, Devon returned to the courthouse in time for the judge to reveal Lily’s sentence. Although Devon’s updated statement changed some things, the conviction was still fairly harsh. Lily received a fine, got her driver’s license suspended, and the judge sentenced her to 12 months in the Walworth State Penitentiary.

Devon told her he didn’t want that happen to her, and Lily told him that everything was fine and how much him speaking on her behalf meant to her. At the end of the show, Lily and Cane hugged as she faced her changed life for the next year.

Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr to find out what happens next in Genoa City.