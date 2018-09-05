Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Furious Over Her Reunion With Younes Bendjima, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kourtney Kardashian’s family is reportedly angry that she has reunited with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to a Sept. 4 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were spotted out together on Monday night, and her family is upset by the fact that she may be taking him back.

As many fans will remember, Kourtney and Younes called it quits in early August and on the same day their split was announced he was photographed showing off some major PDA with model Jordan Ozuna.

However, Kardashian and Bendjima are seemingly rekindling their romance as they were spotted grabbing some take out from Bui Sushi on Monday and parking in a quiet area to talk.

“They are definitely hooking up again. She just really can’t be alone. Younes told her that nothing happened with Jordan and that they are just friends,” an insider stated, adding that Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian “think she is foolish for even thinking about taking him back after what he did to her.”

However, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly told her younger sister, Khloe, that she has no room to talk after she took her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, back following his very public cheating scandal back in April.

Meanwhile, the source claims that Kris Jenner is looking to boost Keeping Up with the Kardashians ratings, and has advised her oldest daughter to be “unpredictable” in order to stay “relevant” among the popularity and success of her other sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie.

“Kris just wants ratings for the new season, which they are filming right now. She told Kourtney to stay unpredictable so she remains relevant.”

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are in overdrive after Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were seen out together. Us Weekly reports that the pair are back together after a “miscommunication” caused their split. “They worked it out and are giving it another shot,” an insider told the magazine.

Meanwhile, TMZ sources state that Kourtney and Younes’ recent quality time together was only so that the model could get closure on his relationship with the reality TV star.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima dated for nearly two years before their split last month. Kourtney was said to be the one who pulled the plug on the relationship, and that Younes’ immaturity issues were a major factor in the break up.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.