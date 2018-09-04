Julia Louis-Dreyfus Talks Cancer Battle As She Films ‘Veep’: ‘I Feel Good, I Feel Strong’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one tough cookie.

Following her battle with breast cancer, Louis-Dreyfus has returned to work and is now filming her seventh and final season of the hit show Veep. She and the cast went back to work in early August, and as she continues to film the hit HBO show, the 57-year-old is courageously talking about her battle with cancer and how she feels now.

“I feel good. I feel strong. I’ve got energy and, yeah, back to my old tricks. It feels like I never left,” she told the Associated Press in an interview.

The Seinfeld actress also shared with In Style that she does feel a little different following her diagnosis with breast cancer, but she can’t quite put it into words as to why.

“I do feel different, but I can’t quite articulate how. I’ve come out the other side of this, and I’m still not exactly sure how to define the difference other than to say I’m grateful, of course, but it’s more than that. It’s bigger.”

And now that cancer has hit so close to home for Julia, she is throwing herself into efforts to raise awareness for cancer. The actress recently teamed up with Carolina Herrera designer Wes Gordon to design a T-shirt for Saks Fifth Avenue to help raise money for the “Key to the Cure” program. This is the 20th year that the retailer has raised money for the cause.

The shirt will be on sale at Saks through the month of October. And the best part? One hundred percent of the proceeds from the shirt will go to the AiRS Foundation, which Julia supports. The foundation helps give money to women who need to undergo breast augmentation surgery following a mastectomy.

The shirt will feature three poppies on it along with the phrase, “We are fighters & we are fighting for a cure.”

“Up to 70 percent of breast cancer survivors who have had a mastectomy are really unsure or unaware of their reconstruction options, and many of those women who desire to have surgery don’t have sufficient insurance or other resources to cover it,” Dreyfus told the AP.

In the interview, Julia also said that she has to be careful what she puts her time and energy into these days but made it clear that this is an organization that she stands behind 100 percent and she’s put her “whole self” into this organization since she really believes in what it stands for.

Luckily, Dreyfus now says that she has “come out on the other side” of her battle with cancer.