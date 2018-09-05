‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 13 Preview Shows The Journey Ahead For Strand, John Dorie and Luciana

'Fear' actor, Colman Domingo, also confirms the main group will reunite at some point

Since the big storm hit in the second half of Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, the main group has been fractured. Over the course of the last few episodes, AMC has delved into what has happened to the smaller groups and how they fared during the storm. It seems, with Episode 13, viewers will get to find out the fate of Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), and Luciana Galvez (Danay Garcia).

Episode 13 of Season 4 is titled “Blackjack.” The official synopsis from AMC reads as follows.

“Strand and Dorie are marooned; Luciana aids a man in need; the group’s efforts to help a stranger put everyone in danger.”

Strand has been in a bad way since it was confirmed that Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) died trying to save her family at the Stadium. Now, the actor that plays him, confirms that Strand has been reevaluating his situation, likening him to a cat that has nine lives in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“He’s been doing a lot of drinking, but I think he’s been reassessing,” Colman Domingo explains.

“He’s like a cat with nine lives. He’s working on his 20th right now? So I think he’s just reassessing everything and coming out brand-new again. He’s like a butterfly that goes back into his cocoon and then comes back again as a different butterfly.”

And, for those viewers who are wondering if the main group will ever get back together again in Fear the Walking Dead, Domingo also confirms this will happen in upcoming episodes of the series.

“You’re going to start to see our cast reassemble again and sort of find each other. And as they find each other, there’s a large threat, and there are going to be even more challenges and complications with the cast.”

AMC has also released some teaser clips for episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. In them, Luciana is seen struggling alone with the undead. Strand is grappling with the fact that the world might not get any better than it already is, and John Dorie is determined to cross a river, despite the odds pointed out by Strand.

You can view the clips for Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

In addition to the synopsis and trailer, AMC has also released some promotional images from Episode 13. From these images, it is revealed that Morgan (Lennie James) and his new group will also be touched on in the upcoming episode.

You can view these new Fear the Walking Dead images below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 13 (titled “Blackjack”) of Season 4 on September 9.