Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Not Back Together Despite Reunion Photos, Per ‘TMZ’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima surprised fans when there were photographed together on Monday night after their split was announced in August.

According to a Sept. 4 report by TMZ, although Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima appeared to be on the road to rekindling their romance, that is not the case.

Sources tell the outlet that despite the fact that Kardashian and Bendjima were seen spending some serious time together, they are not getting back together. Insiders claim that Younes has been back in L.A. for weeks and has wanted to meet up with Kourtney for “closure.”

In addition, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be happy being single, and has not decided to restart her relationship with the much younger model.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were spotted grabbing some takeout from Bui sushi restaurant in Malibu. The couple then drove until they found a quiet parking spot off of Pacific Coast Highway. The Daily Mail reports that the pair parked there for several hours and talked while they ate their dinner.

The photographs marked the first time that Kourtney and Younes have been seen together since their split was announced in early August. In addition to being spotted having dinner in their car, the pair were also allegedly seen at an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru, and heading back to Kardashian’s Calabasas mansion over Labor Day weekend.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, reports from Us Weekly conflict with TMZ‘s sources. The magazine’s insiders claim that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are, in fact, back together, and that they have decided to give their romance a second chance following the miscommunication that allegedly led to their initial breakup. “They worked it out and are giving it another shot,” a source is quoted saying.

Meanwhile, E! News previously reported that Kourtney is in a good place following the end of her relationship with Younes, and that she knew the breakup was coming following some issues in the relationship.

“She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself. They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart,” a source close to the reality star allegedly revealed.

Since Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup with Younes Bendjima, she’s been seen hanging out with her sisters; having fun with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign; and even taking a girls trip to Cabo with some of her closest gal pals. It seems she really is enjoying the single life.