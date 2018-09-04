Perry said he appreciates hard-working actors with a side hustle

The overwhelming consensus seems to be that there is nothing wrong with working at Trader Joe’s or anywhere else to provide for your family. That was the message that director Tyler Perry sent to former Cosby Show actor Geoffrey Owens after some media outlets tried to shame him for working at the supermarket Trader Joe’s to pay the bills in addition to acting, directing, and teaching gigs.

Perry spoke out to say how much he respects those who get out there and hustle when the acting work isn’t flowing in, says PageSix.

“#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week,” the famous director and playwright shared on Twitter on Tuesday, referring to “The Haves and the Have Nots.” “Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

But Owens wants Perry and others to know that he doesn’t want handouts, and wants to get hired because he is the best actor for the job.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable getting acting jobs from this event. I wouldn’t mind getting auditions. I don’t mind if people call me to try out for things, due to what’s happened … I want to get a job because I’m the right person.”

Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens a Job After He's Shamed for Working at Trader Joe's https://t.co/p35DMZ7HT3 — People (@people) September 4, 2018

Owens joked that the irony of the whole situation is that he now feels like more of a celebrity than he ever did before, even during his 44 episodes as Elvin Tibideaux on the Cosby Show. Owens explains that in addition to working at Trader Joe’s he’s been teaching and directing in the last few years.

“Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

But Perry is still interested in Owens and says that he doesn’t care if he worked at Trader Joe’s or Popeye’s Chicken. The former Cosby Show actor said that when he saw the stories about himself initially he was hurt and “really devastated” says People Magazine. But when he saw fans and celebrities come to his defense, he instantly felt better.

“The period of devastation was so short because so shortly after that, the responses, my wife and I started to read [them] … and fortunately the shame part didn’t last very long. It’s amazing.”

Owens, who has now resigned from Trader Joe’s due to all of the media attention, says that it’s all been very crazy, and it’s as if he’s in his own film.

“It’s really overwhelming, in a good way. I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie that wakes up one morning and he’s a celebrity all of a sudden … it came out of nowhere. I really want to thank everybody out there … for the incredible support, the amazing support and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding.”