Hailey Baldwin Bids ‘The Perfect Summer’ Farewell, Looks Ahead To What’s Next With Fiance Justin Bieber

Summer 2018 will most likely be a time that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber won’t soon forget. As the season slowly approaches its end, Baldwin took to her Instagram to give “the most perfect summer of my life” a proper send-off as she looks ahead for what’s to come for her and her fiancee.

Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, gave the world the shock of its life when they announced that they had gotten engaged on July 7 while on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas after only rekindling their romance a month beforehand. The couple then spent the entire summer traveling and putting their love for each other on public display.

Following her engagement to the Canadian-born popstar, Baldwin’s modeling career was thrust into the spotlight as she graced the covers of multiple major magazines, nationally and internationally.

As a result, it seems fitting that Baldwin would want to pay tribute to the season that pretty much gave her everything she could have hoped for, which is exactly what she did via her social media page on Monday.

“[K]issing goodbye the most perfect summer of my life!! Feeling insanely grateful for everything this season of my life has brought me and even more excited for what’s next,” Baldwin captioned a photo of herself literally kissing summer goodbye.

While many fans showered the couple with love and support following the news of their engagement, there were those who were on the fence about it, as the couple got engaged so quickly. However, the two have since shown that their decision to spend their lives together is not a hoax.

Baldwin recently spoke out for the first time since confirming the couple’s engagement when she made some rare comments about her upcoming nuptials, saying she’s “beyond excited” for the day she officially becomes Mrs. Justin Bieber, but so far, it hasn’t “affected” her yet.

The feeling appears to be mutual as a source recently told Entertainment Tonight that “Justin has always been in love with Hailey and is looking forward to being married.”

It seems taking the time to “enjoy a more simple life” allowed Bieber to pursue a proper relationship with Baldwin, as he wasn’t confined to work commitments this year like he was in past years.

“After years of ups and downs Justin took some time to evaluate everything in his life, took time off his tour [and] music and got to enjoy a more simple life. With that time Justin knew he wanted to spend his time with Hailey and have a future with her.”

While the couple is sure they want to get married, planning for their upcoming walk down the aisle hasn’t officially started.

“Wedding planning hasn’t really started other than talking about what the couple would like when they do tie the knot,” the source added.

For the time being, Baldwin and Bieber are focusing on enjoying their engagement and it’s rumored that they will not be exchanging vows until sometime next year.