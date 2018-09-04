‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, September 5: Kyle Heroically Saves Dina!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 5, brings serious drama to the Abbott family since Lily’s sentencing is finally decided.

Summer (Hunter King) returns from her “cruise” on “Jaboat” and gets quite a surprise when she realizes that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Billy Thompson) moved out of her apartment while she was going without WiFi for days on end, according to She Knows Soaps. Summer manages to track down her missing roommates at the Abbott mansion, and she is not at all happy about the situation her mother tricked her into.

Of course, Phyllis is none too pleased about her daughter either, so while Summer comes out swinging, Phyllis has her own punches to throw. After all, Summer has no idea what her mother is capable of, and Phyllis isn’t about to let Summer aka Phyllis Jr. pull one over on the OG.

Speaking of living in the Abbott Mansion, Dina (Marla Adams) challenges Phyllis’ right to be there. Dina experiences a lucid moment, and she remembers that she hates Phyllis. After all, she lived there as Jack’s (Peter Bergman) wife, and then she and Jack divorced when she cheated with Jack’s half-brother, Billy. Dina does not want to share the roof over her head with such traitorous family, and ex-family, members.

The thing is, though, John Abbott’s biological son, Billy, has every right to live in the house, and although Dina makes it clear she cannot stand Phyllis, she has no power to push them out of the home. Because of her condition, Dina also finds herself basically stuck living there while Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) worry about her rapidly failing health. Of course, Jack also hopes to get the true identity of his father out of Dina while she’s having a clear moment, so if she can remember she hates Phyllis, then perhaps Dina can also remember who Jack’s real dad is.

Speaking of people living in the Abbott Mansion, Jack’s son Kyle (Michael Mealor) gets a chance to play the hero when Dina suddenly goes missing. Typically, he’s only going to be helpful if he somehow sees an angle that would benefit him too. Kyle cares mostly about himself. Plus, since he’s working with Ashley to bring down Billy, anything that throws Billy’s life out of balance is probably a win for Kyle. However, when it comes to Dina, Kyle seems to have a soft spot, and he smartly thought to put a tracker in his grandmother’s purse, so she’s easy to locate.

Tune in to CBS or POP to find out what happens on Wednesday’s Y&R episode.