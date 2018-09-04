Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Offer Advice To Colton Underwood On His New Role As ‘The Bachelor’

'The Bachelorette' star has some advice for her former suitor as he embarks on his third try at reality TV love.

Becca Kufrin is ready to pass the ABC reality TV torch to Colton Underwood. The former Bachelorette star, who rejected Underwood after his hometown date on her season of the long-running reality show, has revealed she is happy for the ex NFL pro and his new role as the lucky leading man on ABC’s The Bachelor.

Kufrin and her final pick/fiance Garrett Yrigoyen told Us Weekly that while they always expected one of her top four suitors to land the coveted Bachelor gig, they “genuinely” want Colton to find love and be happy — if he’s ready for it, that is.

“If he is all in and completely ready to do it again, we will support him,” Kufrin told Us. “We’re excited for him.”

Yrigoyen, who became friendly with Underwood during their stay in The Bachelorette mansion, said the newly announced Bachelor star deserves to find a “kind-hearted woman” who is also independent.

“He’s a good guy. He’s kind-hearted. He articulates very well. He’s well spoken. He has a lot going for him. I think he’ll be very respectful to all of the women and hopefully he finds his person. He needs somebody as loving as he is.”

Becca, whose painful split from former fiance Arie Luyendyk Jr. was filmed in its entirety by ABC’s cameras a few weeks after he proposed to her on last season’s Bachelor finale, admitted that it is very different being a contestant on the ABC reality show versus being the lead. The Bachelorette star cautioned Colton to “just stay open to each and every person and to really try and stay as present as possible because it goes by so fast.”

“If he can just embrace each and every single date and moment and conversation with the girls then that will make it the most worthwhile,” Kufrin said, joking that Colton may want to stock up on Listerine breath strips for his future kissing extravaganza.

Becca Kufrin’s advice for Colton Underwood comes on the heels of his casting announcement on Good Morning America this morning, just hours after he was seen leaving Bachelor in Paradise a single man after breaking things off with Tia Booth.

During the GMA segment, past Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade and Tanner Tolbert told the newly crowned Bachelor to try to find a woman who will fit into his every day “pre-show” life. In addition, former Bachelor Nick Viall advised Colton to be true to himself and to “hold back those tears a little bit” on his third journey to find love on reality TV.

You can see Colton Underwood’s Bachelor announcement below.

The 23rd season of The Bachelor premieres in January on ABC.