Rebel Wilson’s Dramatic Weight Loss Spotlighted In Stunning Before-And-After Photos

'Eating is my one vice.'

Actress Rebel Wilson flaunted her dramatic weight loss on Instagram, where her shocking before-and-after photos stunned fans.

Wilson’s weight loss journey started in 2016, when she revealed that she had lost almost 40 pounds with diet and exercise. Based on recent photos, Rebel has slimmed down even more.

The Australian actress has not revealed exactly how much weight she has lost so far, but she is significantly slimmer than she was two years ago.

‘I Do Personal Training Five Times A Week’

In 2016, Wilson revealed that she works out five days a week with a fitness trainer.

“I exercise like a mofo,” Rebel told E! News. “I do personal training like five times a week. I also love playing tennis. I’m a beast on the court.”

Wilson’s workout routine usually includes walking, hiking, tennis, and calisthenics. While most celebrities diet and work out to look good, Wilson said she exercises to maintain her stamina for long days of filming, which can be exhausting.

“When we film movies like How to Be Single, we shoot, like, 16 hours day,” Rebel said, “And you’re giving it all, day every day, so you really got to have that stamina.”

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Wilson, who usually plays the “funny chubby girl” in comedies, said she was never really pressured by film executives to lose weight the way other actresses are.

Rebel said she decided to slim down so she can be healthier and feel more comfortable in her own skin.

Vogue Australia OUT NOW ???????? A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 28, 2018 at 11:11am PDT

“For me, it’s just about being comfortable in your own skin,” Rebel said. “You never want to be too unhealthy because that’s bad. But you just want to be comfortable with who you are, whatever your size.”

Wilson, who follows a portion-controlled diet, admits that she used to binge-eat to relieve stress.

“I have an incredibly stressful day, I want to celebrate and reward myself with food,” Rebel told Cosmopolitan. “If I’ve had a sad or stressful day, food is also comfort. You would probably describe it as emotional or stress-eating. Eating is my one vice.”

Got ‘Skinny-Shamed’ After Weight Loss

In May 2018, Rebel Wilson was “skinny-shamed” by fans who thought she had been Photoshopped to look thinner when she graced the cover of Australian Vogue.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, internet haters immediately pounced, accusing Wilson of starving herself to lose weight for the Vogue cover and blasting the magazine for Photoshopping her to look slimmer.

Wilson denied both allegations, and even posted a side-by-side comparison of an unedited picture from the photoshoot alongside an image that was actually published in the magazine. They look identical.

Oh and just so you can see the raw v’s the magazine shot, I took a monitor photo myself on the day of the shoot! So please don’t carry on that these shots are heavily photoshopped because they’re not! pic.twitter.com/7DcgO4hZ3a — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) May 22, 2018

“Please don’t carry on that these shots are heavily Photoshopped because they’re not!” Wilson tweeted.

Rebel said she slimmed down for the photoshoot, but didn’t starve herself. “I just ate healthy and exercised for the month before the shoot, but then immediately after ate brownies!” Wilson said on Twitter.