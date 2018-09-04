Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Talking Marriage, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is reportedly growing stronger by the day. The couple, who dealt with a shocking cheating scandal earlier this year, are now said to be talking marriage.

According to a Sept. 4 report by Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly been discussing the idea of walking down the aisle.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson has made a lot of promises to Kardashian, and she believes him, which have led to the couple’s relationship rebuilding.

“Khloe and Tristan are doing better than anyone could have expected. Tristan has promised Khloe he will never betray her again. She believes him.”

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before their daughter, True, was born.

After that time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to stand by her man and continue to live with him in Cleveland, where he plays for the NBA Cavaliers. Once the season was over, Khloe and Tristan headed back to L.A., where they have been living in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion ever since their return.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been blown away by what an amazing father Tristan Thompson has been to their daughter, and that baby True simply adores her father. The entire situation is said to be making Khloe want “more babies” with the NBA star in the near future.

“True is definitely a daddy’s girl, and Khloe’s heart absolutely melts when she sees him holding their beautiful daughter. Even if Khloe is mad at Tristan for some reason, she can’t stay that way for long when he’s with True, because he’s just such an amazing dad. Tristan is so gentle with True, and it’s clear that he absolutely worships her—she totally has him wrapped around her little finger,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Despite the cheating scandal, Khloe and Tristan seem to be in love and enjoying their life together. They were spotted out a lot this summer as they hit the nightclubs, headed out on vacation together, had romantic date nights, and spent a lot of quality time with their baby girl.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.