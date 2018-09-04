Nina Dobrev Rocks A Slinky Black Swimsuit While Playing Beach Volleyball

Nina played a game of volleyball with Robin Thicke in a black one-piece.

Nina Dobrev was revealing her toned body in a black swimsuit as she played a little beach volleyball on the sand in Malibu. Daily Mail shared new snaps of the former The Vampire Diaries actress rocking a black bathing suit while enjoying some time by the ocean in California on September 2.

The new pictures shared by the site this week showed Nina having some fun with friends April Love Geary and her musician husband Robin Thicke as the gang played a fun and friendly game in her slinky back one-piece.

The actress – who most recently co-starred alongside former Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria in the movie Dog Days – showed off some serious skin as the group hit the ball back and forth over the net, sporting a black swimsuit with thin straps and white frills across the top and the bottom.

Nina appeared to be getting pretty into the game, as the candid paparazzi snaps shared by the site this week showed her running around on the sand in her swimwear as the group played with the ball.

Dobrev left her signature brunette hair straight and down as she hit the beach, showing off her very impressive beach body to the world as she took part in the game during Labor Day weekend.

Nina Dobrev looks incredible in ruffled swimsuit for volleyball game https://t.co/VrzbweNz0H via @DailyMailCeleb — Beatrice Lacy (@BeatriceLacy) September 3, 2018

But Dobrev’s slinky swimwear isn’t the only time she’s been showing off some skin in a one-piece recently.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning actress was revealing her toned body once again as she headed to the infamous Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

The star showed some skin in a black mesh bodysuit while sporting her hair up in pigtails and an array of different necklaces as she shielded her eyes from the sun in funky embellished sunglasses while hitting the desert.

But there’s no doubting that Dobrev works seriously hard to keep her seriously impressive swimsuit body in shape.

Speaking to Shape Magazine in July 2017, Nina confirmed that strength training is actually the key to her killer figure.

“I actually did not do a lot of [strength training] in the past—I only did yoga and ran in terms of training,” she explained to the health and fitness magazine of how she changed up her workout routine.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Strength training with weights and such a regimented schedule has been new to my life, and now that I understand the way it all works, the science behind it, it’s changed everything for me,” Dobrev then continued of her workouts, admitting that it’s also allowed her to eat more.

“I eat so much more than I used to,” Nina said of her diet, “and I feel so much leaner and stronger than I ever imagined I’d be.”