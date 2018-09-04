Sinead McNamara ‘Died By Hanging,’ According To Coroner

Coroner Elias Boyiokas has confirmed that Sinead McNamara, the 20-year-old Australian Instagram model, died as a result of hanging on August 31 on the superyacht of Mexican billionaire and mining magnate Alberto Bailleres, where she had been working as a stewardess. The vessel had been docked on the island of Kefalonia in Greece at the time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she was discovered unconscious but still alive at the back of the yacht, and crew tried desperately to revive her while they waited for emergency services to arrive. She died on the way to the hospital. At the time, it was speculated that she had committed suicide, but was unconfirmed.

According to CNN, Boyiokas is not yet certain about the exact circumstances leading to her death, but indicated that his examinations showed “no visible signs of struggle or physical abuse,” but obvious marks around her neck.

“It is not yet possible to say if she was psychologically pushed to act or was under the influence of drugs at the time,” Boyiokas said, adding that toxicology test results would “probably take at least some weeks.”

Fox News reported that forensic investigators were unable to locate a suicide note anywhere on the yacht.

McNamara had just finished her last shift on the yacht and was due to return home shortly. Earlier in August, she had shared her excitement that she would be seeing her friends and family in Australia soon, and less than a week before her death had wished her older sister a happy birthday, stating how excited she was to see her.

She did post one cryptic message to her Instagram account during the month, writing, “My head is all over the shop today. take me back to this where my only worry was not cracking my skull open.”

Authorities are also scouring security footage and her text messages to determine if they can find any clues as to her sudden death.

Following her death, the yacht had been ordered to remain docked in the port in order for investigators to gather any evidence. After all the crew had been interviewed, it was allowed to sail again on Sunday. Bailleres had not been on the yacht at the time of the incident.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was “providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian national who died in Greece.” They would not identify that it was McNamara’s family.