Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Give Baby True Swimming Lessons

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are one big happy family with their baby daughter, True. They’re even teaching her how to swim.

According to a Sept. 4 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed that she and Tristan Thompson officially had their first baby swimming lessons with little True, five months.

Kardashian opened up about the special family time on her personal blog, Khloe With A K, and revealed that True is a little water baby, who loves to get in the swimming pool with her mom and dad.

“True had her first mommy and daddy swim class. It was really special and we learned a bunch of tips swimming with her. She loves the water,” Khloe Kardashian stated, adding photos of herself with baby True in the swimming pool.

It seems that Kardashian and Thompson are eager to teach True to swim, and will likely also be adamant about water safety when it comes to the little girl. Khloe’s Calabasas mansion is equipped with an in-ground swimming pool, and it seems that there will have to be precautions taken to ensure True’s safety while she is there.

Recently, Olympic skier, Bode Miller, and his wife tragically lost their little girl after she drowned in a friend’s swimming pool. The couple has been advocating for better knowledge and safety when it comes to having children around swimming areas. Their story could lead fans and other celebrities alike to be more cautious when it comes to securing the area around their pools.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors recently circulated that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were at odds over the reality star’s social media posting.

The NBA star allegedly wants his baby mama to stay off of social media sites, and be more present. However, Kardashian reportedly told him that interacting with fans comes with her job, and she doesn’t intend to stop.

In addition, Tristan was said to be annoyed that Khloe has posted so much personal information about their family and their baby girl online.

“Tristan can’t stand the fact that Khloe shares so much personal stuff online and is always posting pictures of True. She says it’s just a part of her job and it’s important to interact with the fans, but a lot of times she’s only paying attention to her notifications when they’re having dinner together,” an insider told Radar Online.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.