Florida Man Shoots At Woman’s House Over A Bad Review Of His Friend’s Diner

'I didn't think anybody was crazy enough to do something like this over something so small.'

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at a home in response to a bad experience at his friend’s family restaurant.

Forty-two-year-old Norman Auvil of Orlando stands charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person, and abuse of a disabled adult, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s office. Auvil allegedly was drinking at home with roommates Jesse Martin and Michael Johnson while discussing a negative review of Johnson’s mother’s restaurant. They used the internet to find the home address of Monica Walley, who had complained about service at the diner.

The three men drove to Walley’s home “with the intent to harm someone (via physical fight) or to cause property damage (slashing tires or similar vandalism),” according to investigators. The report shows the three men were driving a 2013 white Ford Flex registered to Michael Johnson’s girlfriend’s father. Surveillance footage near the scene matched the description of the vehicle.

One of the bullets narrowly missed striking Kenneth Walley, who was watching TV in his home at the time. In an interview with WFTV, he said, “I actually could feel the air from the bullet as it passed by me. It missed me by about 4 inches.”

Monica Walley posted a negative review of the Daybreak Diner in Orlando on its Facebook page after her mother was denied service. Restaurant workers told her mother that she could not dine there unaccompanied because she had fallen there in the past. Walley said that her mother was offered to place a take-out order instead. When the daughter contacted the restaurant to complain about her mother’s treatment, they were “unnecessarily rude,” prompting her to take to social media.

“It was my mother’s birthday, and all she wanted was her favorite Greek omelet. She arrived back home in tears,” said Walley in her review.

According to arrest records, “The social media campaign resulted in negative online reviews, negative social media posts and harassing and angry phone calls to the restaurant. The restaurant’s owner, Lizabeth Johnson, later stated she felt that day that her business was ruined as a result of the negative social media campaign.”

Investigators say Auvil indicated that he drinks beer “most days.” He refused to comment on his involvement in the shooting but told investigators that he knew it “looked bad” for him.

The Daybreak Diner has since deleted their Facebook page.

“I didn’t think anybody was crazy enough to do something like this over something so small,” Monica Walley told reporters.