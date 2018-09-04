Julianne Hough Cools Off In Amazing Outdoor Shower Photo

The 'Dancing With the Stars' alum gets in tune with her body in a spectacular stone shower.

Julianne Hough is going au naturel on Instagram. The actress, choreographer and pro dancer turned Dancing With the Stars judge posted a stunning black and white photo that shows her strong mind-body connection as she becomes one with nature—and an amazing outdoor space.

Julianne Hough’s breathtaking shot was taken in an outdoor, stone shower. Hough’s ripped back and dripping wet hair can be seen in the steamy shot as she cools off in the outdoor spa, which is surrounded by trees. The blonde beauty didn’t tag the location of the photo but she captioned it by reminding her 4.3 million followers to get tuned into their bodies and listen because the body doesn’t lie.

Many of Hough’s Instagram followers commented on the photo, describing it as “beautiful” and “intoxicating.”

The photo is the latest in Julianne Hough’s inspiring social media stream. In a previous Instagram post last month, the pro dancer revealed that she is “feeling strong again” after not being able to dance as much as she wanted to earlier this year.

Hough vowed to challenge herself and her body moving forward, writing, “Feeling strong again after not being able to practice my self-expression for a while… But recently, I’ve been feeling inspired, and able to challenge my body and dance more! Getting back into it is hard, but feels SO good.”

The 30-year-old star’s hard work is apparent as she bares all in the newly posted shower photo, which you can see below.

Julianne Hough previously revealed she was diagnosed with endometriosis, whack likely explains her devotion to that powerful mind-body connection. The two-time Dancing With the Stars champ, who married pro hockey player Brooks Laich last summer, told the Los Angeles Times she silently suffered from the painful condition caused by tissue growth outside the uterus for years without realizing what it was. Hough said that a diet change and getting in tune with her body helped her once she got her diagnosis.

“Endometriosis comes up, but I can push through it,” Hough explained to the Times in April. “Working out creates blood flow and makes it better. Or sometimes I need to rest. It’s about being in tune instead of being afraid and hating it.”

Julianne Hough also revealed that dance cardio is one of her favorite ways to disconnect, adding, “There’s a sense of freedom and joy. When you dance, you’re not in your head. You’re totally in your body.”