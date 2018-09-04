Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals Her Huge Baby Bump In A Bikini With Her 3-Month-Old Niece

Hilary's adorable baby niece sat on her big bare baby bump in an adorable photo.

Hilary Duff put her baby bump front and center in a new photo shared on her Instagram as she cuddled up to her niece, sister Haylie Duff’s daughter Lulu. As reported by People, the actress and singer posted the most adorable photo of herself enjoying some family time with the 3-month-old who was sweetly sitting on Hilary’s growing baby bump.

The impossibly cute family snap showed the former Lizzie McGuire actress holding on to the baby girl with her growing baby bump on full display as she sat in a dark black bikini. Both were smiling from ear to ear in the photo.

Duff then shared in the caption that she felt “so fortunate” to have been able to spend the long Labor Day weekend with the people that mean most to her, her family.

“Look at this happy little lulu,” Hilary wrote in the caption of her upload, adding a red heart emoji to her post.

The star then added that she hoped “everyone had a nice holiday weekend!”

“Felt so fortunate to spend it with our big growing family and friends,” Duff then continued, joking that her huge, growing baby bump was the perfect seat for little Lulu by using the hashtag “#builtinseatforlu” and the hashtag she’s been using for her pregnancy updates, “#babyB.”

She then told her more than 10 million followers that she was enjoying a healthy diet as she sat at the table with a number of vegetables, including cucumbers and celery.

“Ohhhh tried to keep it healthy with the veggies (anddd that’s a bowl of ranch haha),” Hilary said.

The latest bikini photo Hilary shared with her fans on August 3 came just days after the star was photographed in another two-piece while at the beach with boyfriend, musician Matthew Koma.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

As the couple enjoyed a day together on the sand before the birth of their baby girl, Inquisitr reported that Duff once again had her bare baby bump on full display in a bikini while they soaked up the sun.

The “Wake Up” singer has been very outspoken when it comes to her second pregnancy – Hilary is already mom to her 6-year-old son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, Luca – and gave her fans another glimpse at her baby bump just last month.

As Inquisitr noted, heading to Instagram to give a baby update, the superstar posted a picture of herself lifting up her top to show off her bare baby bump.

Duff and Koma haven’t publicly confirmed the due date of their baby girl, though the star urged her unborn baby to “hurry it on up” in the caption of the bump photo.