Lea Michele Celebrates Labor Day Makeup Free In A Skimpy Strapless Bikini

Lea showed off her insane body in a bikini for Labor Day and appeared to go makeup free.

Former Glee star Lea Michele spent Labor Day 2018 flaunting her toned bikini body on social media while going what appeared to be makeup free. Per Daily Mail, the star certainly wasn’t afraid to show a whole lot of skin as she soaked up the sun while relaxing outside as she enjoyed the last few days of the summer on September 3.

Lea, who announced her engagement to her husband-to-be Zandy Reich earlier this year, was proudly showing off her tan and her toned arms as she gazed into the camera with wet hair and a fresh face.

Michele was sporting a black strapless bandeau bikini top in the snap she shared with her 5.2 million followers as well as two gold chains around her neck as she enjoyed a little downtime in the sun.

Lea captioned her stunning bikini picture by telling her millions of fans that she was spending some time in her “happy place” alongside a sunshine emoji.

Michele also shared a better look at her bikini body on Instagram Stores, as Daily Mail reports that the “On My Way” singer moved the camera a little further down to give her fans a better look at her toned and tanned bikini body as she lay on a sun lounger in celebration of Labor Day.

Happy place ☀️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Sep 3, 2018 at 10:33am PDT

The star could be seen pouting for the camera as she shared a full body shot in her strapless black bikini, which showed off her flat stomach and tiny bikini bottoms while Michele opted to shield her eyes from the summer sun in large sunglasses.

She also shared a message while revealing a full look at her bikini body, telling fans that she was loving the “three day weekend.”

The stunning bikini uploads came shortly after Lea – who also saw success as the serial killer Hester in the Fox horror comedy Scream Queens – celebrated her 32nd birthday on August 29.

Happiness ????☀️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Aug 31, 2018 at 9:22am PDT

Michele shared a number of snaps on social media to show how she celebrated the occasion with her family and friends, posting pictures on Instagram of herself sporting a crop top and matching skirt while posing on a yacht on the water.

Sharing a photo from the boat with her hands in the air, Lea captioned the picture, “This is 32!”

She then uploaded another photo from her fun boat trip to her official Instagram account, captioning it simply, “Happiness.”

But her latest bikini snaps aren’t the only ones Michele has posted for her fans this summer.

As Inquisitr reported at the time, back in July, Lea posed in a yellow bikini as she showed off her very impressive tan in a snap.

Shortly before that, Inquisitr shared that the talented actress and singer was revealing her body again in an orange two-piece.