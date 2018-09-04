Bella Hadid Soaks Up Last Dog Days Of Summer In New Post

Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account this morning to post a darling snap of her and a dog. Hadid lounges in the pool wearing a grey bikini accented with metal details while the black and brown dog gives her a smooch from dry land. The model looks comfortable with the pup as she raises one hand to pet him.

It is unclear who the dog belongs but it is very possible that it is the model’s Rottweiler, Oslo. Hadid also owns two other dogs. The model is a clear dog lover as she posts constantly about her pampered pooches and her love for them on her social media platforms.

While summer doesn’t officially end until late September, it may be that the model is gearing up from the fall fashion season. New York Fashion Week starts Friday and the supermodel isn’t expected to miss the runway. New York Fashion Week ends about a week before the official end of summer which means Hadid is due for a huge workload in the coming months as fall/winter is considered busy for the fashion industry.

Hadid has already had a spectacular year. She ended 2017 with a sultry strut down the Victoria’s Secret iconic catwalk (without her equally famous sister, Gigi). She continued to stomp down the runway for designers like Dior and Alexander Wang during the spring/summer New York Fashion Week, Elle reports.

Last day of summer ???? A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Sep 4, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

While clearly, a beloved dog is keeping her company, it is unclear if there is anyone else in the scene as Hadid’s arm angle could even suggest a selfie-taking angle was used to capture the shot. Perhaps The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) was somewhere nearby as the couple became Instagram official in July. Harper’s Bazaar reported that the pair were showing off each other on their Instagram stories. Romantic captions only further confirmed the suspicion that the singer and model had gotten back together after they broke up in November of 2016. It is possible that perhaps Bella was getting some quality sister time with Gigi. Both girls are expected to be at New York Fashion Week so it would make sense for them to spend their last few free days with each other as it wouldn’t be strange for them to travel together.

Whether or not Hadid is soaking up her last day of summer solo or with a loved one, she is sure to stun during this season’s runways with her fellow sister.