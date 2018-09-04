Zina Bash’s Hand Gesture At Kavanaugh Hearing Prompts White Nationalism Speculation

Zina Bash has emerged as an internet sensation in the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearings Tuesday for an unflattering reason, with some on social media speculating that a hand gesture she made behind the candidate was connected to white nationalism.

According to the National Law Journal, Bash is one of the leaders on Kavanaugh’s White House confirmation team. Before that, she served on the White House’s Domestic Policy Council. She has been married to Texas U.S. Attorney John Bash III since 2007, the San Antonio Express-News noted.

Heavy.com noted that before joining the White House, she was deputy director of policy and communications for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s failed presidential campaign and last year even made The Hill’s list of “50 Most Beautiful” people on Capitol Hill.

But it wasn’t her looks that were getting all of the attention behind Kavanaugh during the hearing. Some on social media claimed that she made a subtle sign with her hand, and some are connecting it without further explanation to white nationalism.

Who is she? What’s up with the white power sign? @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/VUU9QsFdXW — Keith R. Dumas (@rubin_kd) September 4, 2018

That is an intentional signal … no one sits like that normally. — Freedom Forever ???????? (@WayneWi20770958) September 4, 2018

How Awful! She’s doing it right on National TV for the WHOLE WORLD to see! #StopHate ✌???? #ShowLove ???? #ZinaBash https://t.co/Cwb6nTuKid — Penni Kernot (@lilsun83) September 4, 2018

No one on social media or other media outlets have confirmed that the alleged sign is actually connected to white nationalism, but it is not the first time someone from the White House has been accused of giving such signals. The Daily Kos circulated a photo in February 2017 charging that White House adviser Stephen Miller flashed a so-called “white power” sign that was caught by a Reuters photographer before he appeared on Face the Nation.

The myth-busting website Snopes.com ruled that the rumor was false, citing a review of the photo by Anti-Defamation League senior researcher Mark Pitcavage, who said that Miller simply appeared to be adjusting his tie and there was no evidence that he intentionally made such a sign to be captured by the cameras.

Despite Bash’s alleged sign, many others on social media complained that she appeared to react to Democrats on the Senate Judicial Committee speaking, claiming that she appeared “smug” during those times.

So who's going to be the twitter hero and make a GIF of all the faces Zina Bash is making at the #BrettKavanaugh hearing today? pic.twitter.com/HzciFy9uNz — Tom from Jersey (@TomFromJersey) September 4, 2018

The woman behind #Kavanaugh (Zina Bash?) is not doing her boss or this hearing any favors with her smirking & eye-rolling. Unprofessional. — KFair Writes (@kfairwrites) September 4, 2018

Zina Bash’s face reflects her disdain for democrats legitimate concerns about KAVANAUGH! She works as a special assistant to treasonous trump. Shocking she mimicks his disgust for democracy! #Suspendthekavanaughvote — Beth (@mjjones152) September 4, 2018

According to the website Above The Law, Bash is likely not worried about any blowback because of her alleged actions because she has a few dollars in the bank. A source told the website that she has an investment trust worth somewhere between $1.8 million and $6.75 million, reportedly accumulated from family partnerships, and shares in Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas, where her father Lawrence Gelman is a chief executive, Above The Law wrote.

Last year, Gelman wrote and produced a documentary charging that man-made global warming was a hoax meant to promote green energy sources, according to Texas Border Business.