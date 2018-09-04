Nancy Pelosi Tells House Democrats To ‘Be Ready’ To Be In The Majority Again

A 'Blue Wave' in November is expected to put Democrats in control of both houses of Congress, possibly spelling doom for Trump.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told Congressional Democrats to “be ready” to be in the majority of both houses of Congress once again following the mid-term elections in November, CNBC is reporting.

With the possibility of Democrats re-taking the House and Senate in 2018 becoming more and more real by the day, Pelosi is already working with her colleagues to draft legislation for once the new Congress is sworn in with a Democratic majority. Those legislative points include efforts at reducing prescription drug prices, boosting pay for workers, and cracking down on corruption.

In a Labor Day message to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi urged them to work on legislative agenda items which she claims have bipartisan support. Those efforts include protecting undocumented immigrants from being deported, and efforts aimed at reducing gun violence.

“Let us continue this conversation with our Ranking Members and with each other in the coming weeks. Thank you for your leadership on behalf of your constituents and all of the American people.”

However, not once did Pelosi mention the word that’s been on everyone’s mind since last week: impeachment. Though the guilty plea and convictions of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, respectively, appear to have increased the odds of the 45th president being impeached, Democrats – chief among them Pelosi – have refused to even talk about it. Pelosi is on record as saying that any talk of impeachment is premature before FBI special counsel Robert Mueller finishes his investigation, and she has said that she would rather see her colleagues focus on legislative initiatives aimed at helping American voters, rather than focusing on impeaching Trump.

Meanwhile, Pelosi is steadfastly resisting speculation that she will assume the role of House Majority Leader if/when Democrats take over the House, as NPR reports. Given a list of questions by the public radio news agency, Pelosi clapped back at a question regarding her potential House speakership.

“It is the least important question you could ask, with all due respect to your list of questions there.”

As reported by the Inquisitr, new polling seems to indicate that the Democrats are poised to take over both houses of Congress, easily so. According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, Democrats lead Republicans 58 to 32 percent in aggregate polling about House and Senate seats up for re-election in November, giving further credence to the notion that a so-called “Blue Wave” is coming.